Mizurians traveling across county boundaries to get the coronavirus vaccine





Columbia, Missouri (KMIZ) The local health department says it has been inquired about coronavirus vaccines by people all over the state. The Columbia Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department announced on Wednesday that there were not enough vaccine doses to vaccinate first-dose patients. The department has struggled with the availability of vaccines since receiving the first dose. Sarah Ham of the Department of Health said the state has changed some of its distribution plans and the Department of Health expects the supply of vaccines to be further restricted. Ham says the department is looking forward to MU Healthcare Mass Vaccination Clinic This is because more Boon County residents can be vaccinated on Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccine shortages are occurring in other counties as well. Some of those residents decided to travel across county boundaries to get vaccinated. Last week, Pettis and Randolph counties co-sponsored a mass vaccination clinic in collaboration with the Missouri Guard. The Pettis County Health Center has worked closely with the National Guard and the Boswell Community Health Center to vaccinate more than 2,300 people. The Randolph County Health Department has vaccinated more than 2,100 people in the clinic. Health officials in Randolph and Pettis counties said they had vaccinated people throughout the state at these clinics. “Some people came from the surrounding counties, some far from Springfield and Branson,” said Sharon Wisenand, administrator of the Randolph County Health Department. A vaccination struggle at the Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department in Colombia has forced some people on the waiting list to be expelled. Ham says that many people are requesting removal from the list because they plan to vaccinate elsewhere. “Since we announced that we would actually create that standby list, we’ve been contacted by many people asking us to remove it from the list or revise our survey submissions,” Humm said. The Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department of Colombia says it will continue to provide information to the public about nearby mass vaccination clinics. “We also shared information on how to get on the MU Healthcare list, because they get much more vaccine than we do. Ultimately, we want to make sure that the people who want it get it. Because the vaccine knows how to get it. “

