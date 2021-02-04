Researchers are studying polymers with nanoparticles embedded to extend the shelf life of foods and beverages





Antibacterial packaging has been developed to extend the shelf life and safety of foods and beverages. However, there are concerns that potentially harmful substances such as silver nanoparticles may move from these types of containers to consumables. Now the researchers ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces It shows that silver embedded in antibacterial plastics can leave the material and form nanoparticles in foods and beverages, especially sweets. Some polymers, including nanoparticles or nanocomposites, can slow the growth of microorganisms that cause food and beverage spoilage and food poisoning. Although these polymers are not currently approved for use in packaging in the United States, researchers are investigating various types of nanoparticle-embedded polymers that may be incorporated into containers in the future. Previous studies have shown that some of these polymers can leach nanoparticles, dissolved compounds, and ions into water-based food-like stones, but so far the packaging has Little is known about how it interacts with real foods and beverages. Some sugar compounds, which are typical food ingredients, can effectively convert silver ions into potentially harmful nanoparticles, which can then be ingested by humans. So Timothy Duncan et al. Found that complex components of sugar-containing foods and beverages of these nanoparticles, both when exposed directly to dissolved silver and when stored in silver-contaminated packages. I wanted to know how it affects the formation. To test for the presence of dissolved silver aggregates in complex edible mixtures, researchers spiked silver into liquid foods and beverages. The mixture was incubated at 104F for 10 days or longer to simulate long-term storage in packaging materials. Nanostructures were detected at two silver concentrations. One is the scale expected from polymer contact leaching and the other is detected at unrealistically high concentrations, allowing the team to visually monitor the formation of nanoparticles. Carbohydrate liquids containing starch, citrate, and fat had the highest number of nanoparticles, and acidic liquids first formed silver aggregates and later dissolved. In another experiment, researchers put water and two sugar solutions in small packets of silver lace polyethylene polymer and stored at 104F for 15 days. Dissolved silver was first released from the polymer surface, but only the carbohydrate solution sustained further leaching and nanoparticle formation. Researchers have concluded that dietary exposure of silver nanoparticles is possible from sweet foods and beverages packaged in antibacterial materials under conditions typical of long-term storage. Source: American Chemical Society Journal reference: Yang So Yang, et al.. (2021) Food and beverage ingredients induce the formation of silver nanoparticles in products stored in nanotechnology-enabled packages. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces..

doi.org/10.1021/acsami.0c17867..

