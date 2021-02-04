World Cancer Day: Oncologists Share Important Health Tips to Prevent Cancer





A WHO study confirms that 1 in 10 Indians can develop the disease cancer In-a-lifetime. This data is alarming when advanced treatments are available and the disease is completely curable, says oncologists. However, there are some cancer-related risk factors in women that can be recognized by doing some self-examinations. Dr. JB Sharma, a senior consultant in the Department of Oncology at Action Cancer Hospital at HOD, said: “The discussion of women-centered cancer should be given higher priority. According to one study, breast cancer is the most common cancer in Indian women, and cervical cancer also accounts for about 6-29% of cancers in Indian women. But at the same time, another study found that India could prevent more than 50,000 cases of cervical cancer by 2050. A very painful stage that can be prevented, “he said. Said. what to do? Women should never ignore mild or large lumps in the breast or armpit, or nipple discharge other than breast milk. BSE (Breast Self-Examination) should be done on a regular basis. In particular, women after the age of 40 need to undergo timely breast screening. Also, irregular vaginal bleeding and abnormal secretions can be a sign of early warning of cervical cancer and should not be ignored or disregarded. The Papanicolaou stain test and HPV test are very helpful in preventing cervical cancer. Cervical cancer can be done every year after age 35. But most importantly, other families are sensitive to women in the family and should help them with tests and other health concerns. There are several age-specific screening tests that can potentially save one in the precancerous stage before the onset of cancer. Dr. Indubansal, Dean and Senior Consultant of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Narayana Hospital Gurgaon, said: 20-year-old * Skin and testicular examination

* Papanicolaou stain specimen after sexual activity

* Monthly self-breast examination

* For irregular bleeding in women, the USG pelvis excludes ovarian tumors 20-40 years old * Continued monthly self-breast examination

* Monthly testicular test for men and skin cancer for men and women

* Liquid-based Papanicolaou stain specimens every year for 3 years from the age of 25.Normally, until the age of 65, once every three years

* Bilateral mammograms 45-55 years old each year according to doctor’s advice, at least 5 years before USG (ultrasound) breasts are under 40 years old or affect family members

* MRI breast if BRCA mutation positive

* Baseline mammogram at age 40

* Baseline PSA at age 45 if family history of prostate cancer

* For family history or smoker / alcohol / stressful work profiles, sometimes there is a BP / pulse / lipid profile Early diagnosis is important for healing. (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock) 50 years and over * Annual mammogram up to 55 years old, then every 2 years

* Annual clinical breast examination by a doctor

* X-ray chest / USG entire abdomen

* CBC / LFT / KFT / Lipid profile at least once a year

* For men, PSA every year after age 50

* Stool for occult blood every year for both men and women

* Urine R / E every year

* 5 years colonoscopy if family history

* Annual heart test

Low-dose CT scan chest at high risk of lung cancer for the past 15 years or as a smoker aged 55-74 years Dr. Deni Gupta, Senior Consultant in Oncology at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, mentioned warning signs that require immediate attention. * If you have a lump somewhere on your body, please have a medical examination. Often, such lumps are the result of some less harmful illnesses, but they guarantee timely medical treatment.

* Persistent coughing with blood and chest pain may warn of lung cancer. Also, if you are in such a situation with a chain smoker, you should report it to an expert as soon as possible.

* Repeated episodes of abnormal headaches and vomiting are symptoms that most people experience with brain tumors. Such conditions can also occur under many neurological problems, but the necessary tests can still give a clear picture of the situation.

* Black stool passage and abnormal abdominal pain may be symptoms of rectal cancer. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

