Here’s what you need to know: February 4, 2021
Detroit – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 563,893 as of Wednesday, killing 14,704 people, state officials report.
The Wednesday update includes 1,383 new cases and 32 additional deaths. on Tuesday, The state reported a total of 562,510 cases and 14,672 deaths.
The new COVID-19 cases have peaked and deaths are beginning to slow. The tests are stable, with an average of over 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with a 7-day positive rate dropping to 4.9% as of Tuesday. Hospitalization It has been declining over the past few weeks.
Michigan 7-day moving average for daily It was 1,422 on Tuesday-the lowest since October. The average death toll for the seven days on Tuesday was 43. The state fatality rate is 2.6%.State Also reports “active cases” Listed at 66,000 on Tuesday-it’s close to the lowest it’s been since November.
According to Johns Hopkins University 26.3 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 447,800 dead Reported by a virus.
In the world, 104 million people have been confirmed to be infected And more 2.2 million people died..is more than 57 million people have recovered, According to Johns Hopkins University. The true number is certainly much higher due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments.
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination: Information on how to find appointments, phases
to see: Michigan COVID-19 vaccine dose tracking 💉
to see: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan
Restaurants are the hottest topic of discussion about the closure of Michigan through the COVID pandemic.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have closed indoor meals twice, with a recent ban ending on Monday (February 1st).
Let’s see How restaurants have been treated throughout the pandemic.
Michigan restaurant With the curfew and other COVID-19 safety restrictions applied, it is officially permitted to resume eating indoors on February 1st.
The· Michigan Department of Health and Human Services We released the next COVID-19 order on Friday. The revised limit will be effective from 1st February and will last for 3 weeks until 21st February.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer The order allows indoor dining in restaurants, shops in entertainment venues such as casinos, cinemas and stadiums, personal services that require mask removal, and gatherings of up to 10 non-residents from 2 households. Was announced.
“The pause worked,” Whitmer said. “The efforts we made together to protect families, frontline workers and hospitals have dramatically reduced cases and saved lives. Now, from February 1st, restaurants are safe. I am confident that we can take steps to resume eating indoors. “
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy of MDHHS, said: “But we need to be vigilant, especially in our state, as there are new variants of this virus that are more susceptible to infection.”
According to data from the Covid Act Now, Michigan’s risk of coronavirus outbreaks has recently diminished, but not completely eliminated.
Michigan is currently labeled as a “high” risk of coronavirus outbreaks. Covid Act Now -A group of technicians, epidemiologists, health professionals and public policy leaders Monitor and identify state risk levels for COVID-19 outbreaks..
so Early 2021Michigan, like many of the countries, was considered to be experiencing a “significant” risk level of “active or imminent outbreaks.” As of Thursday, January 21, the state’s risk level is reduced due to the low number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily as the rest of the country suffers from the spread of the virus.
Michigan is one of five states labeled as high risk of outbreaks. It is orange on the Covid Act Now national map. Three states, California, Arizona, and South Carolina, are maroon-colored and are experiencing a “serious” coronavirus outbreak. All remaining states except Hawaii are colored crimson on the map, which is considered a significant risk level. Hawaii is said to have “slow growth of illness.”
Please check this out for details.
Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to provide predictions of when other phases will begin vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine.
Recently Michigan Move to 1B phaseOpen reservations for residents aged 65 and over, including essential workers such as teachers. Some counties have started vaccination at this level, but some are still waiting to increase their vaccine supply.
The preliminary timeline is fluid. It states very clearly, “”The date is estimated based on the availability of the vaccine and is expected to change. Also, the availability of vaccines is currently limited, but should improve in the near future.
Michigan is moving to a new stage COVID-19 vaccinationIncludes teachers, first responders, child care providers, and residents aged 65 and over.
The· Michigan Department of Health and Human Services And the government. Gretchen Whitmer We announced on Wednesday that a new phase of vaccination will begin on Monday, January 11th.
Advertising
“We are pleased to move the state forward in the next phase of vaccination,” he said. Dr. Johnny Cardun, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive. “These vaccines are safe and effective. In particular, we want first responders, teachers and the elderly to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The strategy announced today is efficient, effective and fair. The focus is on making vaccines available to people at highest risk, regardless of workplace or age. “
Governor Gretchen Whitmer “Strongly encourages” Michigan public schools to reopen for face-to-face learning by early March.
Michigan Public School Shut down in the fall due to Rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.. Their building has been closed for about two months since the state reported thousands of COVID-19 cases per day in November.
“The value of face-to-face learning for our children is immeasurable. We must do everything we can to help our children safely and wonderfully educate,” Whitmer said. Told. “For the past decade, healthcare professionals and epidemiologists have learned that schools can keep their risk of infection low by closely tracking data, everyone wearing masks, and careful infection control protocols. I was infected.
It is highly recommended that the district provide as much face-to-face learning as possible. My administration works closely with the district to achieve that. “
Please check this out for details.
Michigan COVID-19th Case report after January 15th:
January 15-2,598 new cases
January 16-1,932 new cases
January 17-1,421 new cases
January 18, -1,422 new cases
January 19-1,738 new cases
January 20-2,031 new cases
January 21-2,165 new cases
January 22-2,157 new cases
January 23-1,601 new cases
January 25-3,011 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)
January 26-1,476 new cases
January 27-1,681 new cases
January 28-1,872 new cases
January 29-1,774 new cases
January 30-1,358 new cases
January 31-1,033 new cases
February 1, 1,033 new cases
February 2, -1,203 new cases
February 3, -1,383 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths since January 1.
January 15-29 new deaths
January 16-103 (90 from important records)
January 17-10 new deaths
January 18-10 new deaths
January 19-41 new deaths
January 20-40 new deaths
January 21-148 new deaths (128 from important records)
January 22-17 new deaths
January 23-221 new deaths (205 from important records)
January 25-35 new deaths (2-day count)
January 26-79 new deaths
January 27-6 new deaths
January 28-80 new deaths (67 from important records)
January 29-6 new deaths
January 30-104 new deaths
January 31-4 new deaths
February 1-4 new deaths of 4 people
February 2-63 new deaths (36 from important records)
February 3-32 new deaths
Coronavirus resource:
