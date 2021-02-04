



World Cancer Day 2021: Gastroesophageal cancer is more common in men than in women highlight World Cancer Day is trying to raise awareness about cancer prevention

Early diagnosis plays an important role in cancer treatment

Gastroesophageal cancer can lead to dysphagia World Cancer Day 2021: Esophageal cancer is the eighth most common cancer in the world. The incidence is about 5 per 100,000 population. In India, it occurs in 6 people per 100,000 population. It is more common among men than women. Esophageal cancer has a high incidence in northeastern India. One million cases of gastric cancer are diagnosed every year in the world. India has a lower incidence than certain regions such as Southeast Asia. Certain areas, such as northeastern states and Kashmir, have a higher incidence than other parts of India. Here’s everything you need to know about gastroesophageal cancer on World Cancer Day 2021. World Cancer Day: Symptoms, causes, treatment, etc. of gastroesophageal cancer Gastroesophageal cancer can occur in the following areas: 1. Esophagus-the third part of the top, middle, or bottom 2. Gastroesophageal junction 3. Stomach-proximal or distal How common is gastroesophageal cancer? There are two types of esophageal cancer.

Adenocarcinoma often found in the lower part

Flat epithelial cancer, which is more common in the upper esophagus Proximal gastric cancer is more common in the higher socioeconomic classes due to lifestyle and dietary habits. Distal gastric cancer is common at low socioeconomic levels due to gastritis caused by Helicobacter pylori infection. How does gastroesophageal cancer manifest? Esophageal cancer is generally associated with dysphagia (ie, difficulty swallowing). Dysphagia first occurs in solid foods and then progresses to liquids. Dysphagia cannot be ignored. The patient should consult a doctor to investigate it further. Other symptoms are weight loss and loss of appetite. Gastric cancer usually presents with vague symptoms such as weight loss, loss of appetite, and anemia. Symptoms are ambiguous and tend to be slow. Therefore, a significant reduction in hemoglobin levels requires medical intervention. Gastroesophageal cancer can lead to unintentional weight loss

Photo courtesy of iStock What is the diagnostic method for gastroesophageal cancer? An upper gastrointestinal endoscopy is done to determine the extent and location of the tumor and a biopsy is done. Diagnostic imaging methods, such as CT and PET scans, are used to stage and confirm the degree of disease progression and help determine treatment. Read again: World Cancer Day 2021: Is Head and Neck Cancer Lifestyle Related?Expert clarifies How is gastroesophageal cancer treated? Treatment of this cancer is multimodality therapy, and surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are different modalities that are used in combination depending on the stage. Esophageal cancer often requires chemotherapy or radiation therapy first, followed by surgery. Minimally invasive surgery, such as Robotic Esophagostomy, is very commonly adopted by professionals because of the faster patient recovery and shorter hospital stays. Gastric cancer requires surgery to remove part or all of the stomach to remove the lymph nodes around the stomach. Chemotherapy is given after surgery in some patients, depending on the severity and stage of the cancer. How can gastroesophageal cancer be prevented? An active and healthy lifestyle with plenty of rest and physical activity

Avoiding smoking and alcohol reduces risk

Dysphagia and significant weight loss should be investigated Read again: World Cancer Day 2021: Are you at risk of developing cervical cancer?Let’s check However, early detection of cancer and appropriate treatment can help patients live longer and improve outcomes. Patients who have been treated for cancer in the past should regularly follow up with a specialist to detect recurrence of the disease and seek medical care as soon as possible. (Dr. Ganesh Nagarajan is a gastrointestinal surgery consultant at PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information regarding this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions contained in the article do not reflect NDTV’s views and NDTV assumes no responsibility or obligation.

