World Cancer Day 2021: Esophageal cancer is the eighth most common cancer in the world. The incidence is about 5 per 100,000 population. In India, it occurs in 6 people per 100,000 population. It is more common among men than women. Esophageal cancer has a high incidence in northeastern India. One million cases of gastric cancer are diagnosed every year in the world. India has a lower incidence than certain regions such as Southeast Asia. Certain areas, such as northeastern states and Kashmir, have a higher incidence than other parts of India. Here’s everything you need to know about gastroesophageal cancer on World Cancer Day 2021.
World Cancer Day: Symptoms, causes, treatment, etc. of gastroesophageal cancer
Gastroesophageal cancer can occur in the following areas:
1. Esophagus-the third part of the top, middle, or bottom
2. Gastroesophageal junction
3. Stomach-proximal or distal
How common is gastroesophageal cancer?
- There are two types of esophageal cancer.
- Adenocarcinoma often found in the lower part
- Flat epithelial cancer, which is more common in the upper esophagus
Proximal gastric cancer is more common in the higher socioeconomic classes due to lifestyle and dietary habits. Distal gastric cancer is common at low socioeconomic levels due to gastritis caused by Helicobacter pylori infection.
How does gastroesophageal cancer manifest?
Esophageal cancer is generally associated with dysphagia (ie, difficulty swallowing). Dysphagia first occurs in solid foods and then progresses to liquids. Dysphagia cannot be ignored. The patient should consult a doctor to investigate it further. Other symptoms are weight loss and loss of appetite. Gastric cancer usually presents with vague symptoms such as weight loss, loss of appetite, and anemia. Symptoms are ambiguous and tend to be slow. Therefore, a significant reduction in hemoglobin levels requires medical intervention.
What is the diagnostic method for gastroesophageal cancer?
An upper gastrointestinal endoscopy is done to determine the extent and location of the tumor and a biopsy is done. Diagnostic imaging methods, such as CT and PET scans, are used to stage and confirm the degree of disease progression and help determine treatment.
How is gastroesophageal cancer treated?
Treatment of this cancer is multimodality therapy, and surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are different modalities that are used in combination depending on the stage. Esophageal cancer often requires chemotherapy or radiation therapy first, followed by surgery. Minimally invasive surgery, such as Robotic Esophagostomy, is very commonly adopted by professionals because of the faster patient recovery and shorter hospital stays. Gastric cancer requires surgery to remove part or all of the stomach to remove the lymph nodes around the stomach. Chemotherapy is given after surgery in some patients, depending on the severity and stage of the cancer.
How can gastroesophageal cancer be prevented?
- An active and healthy lifestyle with plenty of rest and physical activity
- Avoiding smoking and alcohol reduces risk
- Dysphagia and significant weight loss should be investigated
However, early detection of cancer and appropriate treatment can help patients live longer and improve outcomes. Patients who have been treated for cancer in the past should regularly follow up with a specialist to detect recurrence of the disease and seek medical care as soon as possible.
(Dr. Ganesh Nagarajan is a gastrointestinal surgery consultant at PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC)
