New technology has the potential to accelerate the development of on-chip diagnostic technology





New technologies developed by the University of Bristol accelerate adoption and development of on-chip diagnostic technologies in parts of the world where rapid diagnostics are urgently needed to improve public health, mortality and morbidity. It has the potential to do so. Microfluidic devices underpin lab-on-a-chip (LOC) technology developed to provide the rapid diagnostics needed at the Point of Care (POC) for the rapid and effective treatment of many diseases. I will. Bristol researchers have developed a fast, reliable, and cost-effective alternative for manufacturing soft lithography molds used in the manufacture of microfluidic devices. PLOS ONE. This discovery provides access to the manufacture of microfluidic devices (channel dimensions to human hair width) at an affordable price using simple, low-cost 3D printing technology and team-developed open source resources. Means there is. “Previously, techniques for creating soft lithography scaffolds / molds (microfluidic channel patterns) were time consuming and very expensive, but other low cost alternatives tend to have unfavorable properties. With this development, LOC prototyping is in the hands of researchers and clinical in environments with limited resources, especially those who are best aware of the challenge, especially where rapid diagnosis can have the greatest impact. “Medical,” said Dr. Robert Hughes, the lead author of the study. “This technology is so simple, fast, and inexpensive that it uses only everyday home or educational equipment and is a device at very little cost (about 0.05% of the material cost of a single microfluidic device). This means that it can be used by researchers and clinicians. It requires minimal additional expertise and resources and helps us to manufacture rapid medical diagnostic tools quickly, inexpensively and quickly. Technology and resources, “said co-author Harry Felton. “The simplicity and minimal cost of this technology, and the playful click-and-connect approach developed, are also suitable for enthusiasts and educational applications to teach the application of microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip technology. “Co-author Andrea Diaz Gaxiola said. We hope that this will democratize microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip technology, advance the development of point-of-care diagnostics, and inspire the next generation of researchers and clinicians in this area. “ Dr. Robert Hughes, Principal Writer, University of Bristol The team’s next step is to identify potential collaborators in both research and education, and to develop and support outreach activities and applications for on-chip diagnostic tests, which could give this technology to both configurations. Is to demonstrate some impact. Source: Journal reference: Felton, H. , et al.. (2021) Manufacture of negligible cost microfluidic devices using 3D printed interconnect channel scaffolding. PLOS ONE.. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0245206..

..





