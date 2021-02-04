Another quarantine outbreak raises questions about airborne transmission

news

The newly identified case of coronavirus was a hotel worker in Melbourne named a “model employee” who did not violate the infection control protocol. So how did he catch the virus?

Victorian people were at stake on Wednesday night after Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced a second outbreak from an Australian hotel quarantine. Last 5 years Sun – and the third in 2021.

The· Confirmed coronavirus casesA 26-year-old resident support officer who worked at the Grand Hyatt Hotel as part of the Australian Open Quarantine Program ended the state’s 28-day community-free series.

However, unlike the outbreak in Western Australia, guards did not wear masks, despite working on the floor with people infected with a highly contagious British variant. It became clear. Prime Minister Andrews said the new case followed all infection control precautions. ..

“We literally reviewed CCTV footage for days, and this person was a model employee, whether or not it was wearing PPE. [personal protective equipment], All protocols, all other rules being followed up, “he said.

“We can’t find any problems with his employment, violations of the Protocol, or anything of its nature.”

according to Recently updated protocolThe worker underwent a regular test at the end of the shift on January 29th, but despite returning a negative result, he continued to develop symptoms and tested positive on February 3rd. ..

The man worked on the same floor of the hotel Two groups of travelers Those who tested positive for a very infectious test British variant of the virus.. Still, Prime Minister Andrews said authorities did not know how workers were actually infected with the virus. Rekindle the debate Around Aerial transmission..

“One of the things we can’t rule out is aerosol infection, or airborne transmission,” said Andrews. Said on thursday..

‘I know AHPPC [Australian Health Protection Principal Committee] We have addressed some of these issues, and this will undoubtedly be a feature of the report I will give to the Cabinet of the country tomorrow.

Kate Cole, a leading occupational health scholar, states that aerosol infections undoubtedly played a role and reaffirmed the need for aerosol infections. National approach to infection control..

“Unfortunately, it’s not surprising that this happened, given that various guidelines across Australia do not focus on aerial propagation,” she said. newsGP..

“States and territories refer to federal guidance to help make informed decisions and, unfortunately, federal guidance from ICEG. [Infection Control Experts Group] And other groups are not keeping up with the evolving science on this issue.

ICEG Chair Professor Lyn Gilbert follows the January 13 incident in Brisbane’s Hotel Quarantine, which led to a three-day blockade. Said ABC The group will update the advice.

However, after nearly three weeks of two hotel quarantine cases, advice on aerial transmission Australian Infectious Diseases Network (CDNA) National Guidelines It has not changed.

Professor Peter Collignon, an ICEG member and infectious disease specialist, said: newsGP He could not comment on the guidelines, but said he had yet to find convincing evidence of the spread of aerosols.

“Do you think it happens by touching the surface as much as you breathe in?” He said. newsGP..

“In Melbourne, at least as far as I know, the room where the family of five was was directly opposite the doors of the other room where the woman was infected … both doors were open at once.

“I can imagine that it is less than 2 meters. Again, this can be consistent with how we know the spread of droplets, mainly from infected individuals. Isn’t it highly sexual?

“If it really is an aerosol, you would expect many people far from the source to get infected, and that’s not what’s happening. A single case is seen.”

However, Professor Corignon Previously approved Tell them that aerial propagation may occur, ABC A Brisbane cleaner infected with COVID last month may have obtained it as a result of a “rare aerosol event.”

‘[Aerosol transmission] It definitely happens. And no one said it wasn’t. But from a proper perspective on the overall spread of this, it seems to be primarily proximity and droplets and associated with people with symptoms, “he said.

“People who are asymptomatic can also be infected, but those who are symptomatic by coughing or sneezing are much more likely to be infected with the virus than those who are asymptomatic and occasionally sing or scream. I will. “

Contradictory to this theory is a study published last month. Bulletin of the Royal Society AFound that talking for a long time was more likely to spread the virus than a short cough if the two were in a poorly ventilated area and did not wear a mask.

Genome sequencing has not yet confirmed whether hotel workers in Melbourne have British variants, but Professor Nigel McMillan, Program Director of Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Menzies Health Institute, Queensland. States that it can provide more insights.

‘Since these New variant Coming to our beach, there were three cases from three different states regarding hotel quarantine, “he said. newsGP..

“The current prevailing idea is that the viral load is high. Currently, this is causing problems with the operation of the quarantine system, as it is clearly not a coincidence that it occurs in three independent locations. is.

“This has been hotly debated regarding the spread of aerosols, but perhaps we are now above the threshold here, shortening its contact time and space a bit, even if people are a little further apart. You just need to get it. “



Ms. Cole says the new variant has created a more pressing need to recognize the spread of aerosols, but it does not deny that it should have been done “more than six months ago.” ..

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen the learning that I had to experience in Victoria. During that second wave, And the need to Increase PPE for healthcare professionals.. We don’t have to wait for additional outbreaks or additional people to get a COVID in the workplace before we act, “she said.

“If there is a danger in the air, in addition to upgrading PPE to respiratory protection, ventilation etc. can be examined very closely, which means N95, P2 respiratory, not surgical mask. ..

“Surgical masks do not provide respiratory protection from aerial hazards.”

Professor Corignon agrees that ventilation is an important issue and lacks guidance.

“For example, if there is insufficient ventilation, ventilation can be an issue because the wind behind it can cause droplets to travel more than a meter or two,” he said.

“The problem with developing guidelines is that if you are creating evidence-based guidelines, you will find that there is very little evidence about this, and it is very difficult to create guidelines.

“So I think this is where we need more research.”

Despite the apparent lack of evidence, there are similar health systems in other countries and regions. Canada And EU, Released its own guidance on ventilation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also contributed to ventilation guidance. Released in May last year..

While Australia is waiting for ventilation advice, Professor Corignon says more focus should be placed on eye protection.

“That’s one thing I think we’re not doing very well from infection control,” he said.

“I’ve seen a lot of pictures of quarantine hotels where people are wearing surgical masks, which is fine, but they don’t wear eye protection in the form of face shields.

“Eyes are as important as the nose and mouth, so in my view you need to wear a face shield if you are within a few meters of a potential infection.”



Last year, Victoria responded to a coronavirus infection among healthcare professionals by updating its personal protective equipment guidelines for the use of P2 masks.

Another controversy that continues to resurface is moving quarantine programs from large cities to remote areas.

Professor McMillan is not a supporter of this idea, but he says there are some advantages when it comes to ventilation and access to natural light.

“When you’re in a facility where all the rooms are separated, such as a hut, you open the door and you’re out and the sun is there. The sun is the best disinfectant ever,” he said.

“Ultraviolet rays kill these viruses fairly quickly. There is not much sunlight in the hotel corridors.

“But I don’t support it. Purely by the time we actually do it, our vaccine will arrive, and it’s also a more logistical issue.

“My recommendation is always for infected people to enter infectious disease wards with negative pressure. These particular wards are not currently overrun and the job is to take care of infectious disease patients. Certainly there are highly trained staff to do. All that training has already been done. “

No matter what direction the authorities decide to go, Ms. Cole says it should be indisputable to formally recognize the role of aerosol diffusion as a precautionary approach.

“Until we recognize aerial propagation, and until we take control, the messages we send are not caring enough for us to provide a safe workplace and should be avoided. You can’t, “she said.

“Our message is that we have strong borders and a strong system in place. Yes, it’s a safe place to quarantine, and yes, you work in hotel quarantine. If you go, we will protect you.

“But these things will happen and will continue to occur in hotel quarantine until national guidelines are in place that recognize airborne transmission and recommend preventative approaches with practical controls.”

