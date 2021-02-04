Simple devices show the potential to slap mosquito-borne diseases





“It’s as good as mosquito extermination.” Aedes aegypti It is one of the few mosquito species found primarily at home and especially feeding humans. One of the devices installed in a Mexican house. According to Professor Devine, control measures in many countries that cause disease outbreaks include full spraying of pesticides in public places or access to private homes, but this has not been efficient. did. “The main problem we currently have is the lack of vaccines. [for these diseases] There is no cure, “he said. “All we can do is control mosquito populations, but current measures are awkward and often unwelcome when coming to people’s homes.” Professor Devine said the radiator seems to be very suitable for the following areas: Aedes aegypti Commonly found, including much in South America, Africa and Asia. Mosquitoes have also been found in the tropics of Australia, including northern Queensland, but Professor Devine said that mosquito species found in the more temperate regions of the country tend to be found outdoors, and diversified He said it would not affect him. The radiator disperses the pesticide injected into the polymer net that hangs from the ceiling of the main area of ​​the house to the frame. The pesticide metoflutrin is considered safe for home use and is registered for use worldwide. Loading “These devices are small, easy to use, fast to deploy, potentially low cost, and don’t require electricity,” says Professor Devine. “Ultimately, we don’t need professional training, so we look forward to the community responsible for its use in the outbreak area.” He said the World Health Organization is evaluating this mosquito control model and the trial added evidence for them to consider. “Last year, world attention and resources focused on fighting COVID-19, but it’s important to remember hundreds of millions of people who are infected with mosquito-borne parasites and viruses each year.” He said. “As countries move out of the pandemic and consider public health priorities, there is no doubt that a new focus will be placed on mosquito control.” The study was published in the journal PLOS neglected tropical disease.. Stuart Layt covers the health, science and technology of Brisbane Times. He was previously a political reporter for AAP in Queensland. Most viewed in the whole country Loading

