World Cancer Day 2021: Easy lifestyle changes to keep cancer away! | Culture News





New Delhi: On World Cancer Day, it will take some time to list measures that can help prevent fatal illnesses, but only 5-10% of all cancer cases are due to genetic defects. Do you know

Also, according to a survey released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an astonishing 90-95% is due to environmental and lifestyle factors. Cancer, one of the most dreadful illnesses in the world, is certainly not a death sentence. Although cancer research and treatment have made great strides, it is important to note that it is a preventable disease if diagnosed early.

So now do you know how important your lifestyle choices are?

Below are some common lifestyle changes you can make to prevent C-word.

Below are some common lifestyle changes you can make to prevent C-word. Quit smoking: Smoking and tobacco consumption have many adverse health effects and can cause various types of cancer in the body, including cancers of the lungs, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, bladder, neck, and kidneys. According to an NCBI study, male smokers are 23 times more likely to develop lung cancer and female smokers are 17 times more likely to develop lung cancer than nonsmokers. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol intake also increases the risk of developing at least six types of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alcohol consumption damages the cell’s DNA, leaving it out of control and causing cancerous tumors. Eat healthy

A diet rich in antioxidants, including green vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains, vitamins, and minerals can help boost immunity and avoid cancer. Also, avoid packaging and processed foods. Exercise more

Obesity also increases the risk of cancer. So make it a habit to exercise for a healthier and stronger body. Use sunscreen

To avoid skin cancer, always apply sunscreen before moving in the sun. Also, avoid direct exposure to the sun at the harshest noon. Get vaccinated

Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus and HPV vaccines are available to prevent cervical cancer. There are also hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccines that can prevent liver cancer. Therefore, to prevent cervical cancer, be sure to get the hepatitis B vaccine and the HPV vaccine for young girls. Also, practice safe sex with condoms. Every year, February 4th is celebrated as World Cancer Day, raising awareness of cancer around the world and reducing the burden of cancer.

