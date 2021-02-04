Wisconsin mother meets a baby born during COVID-19 coma





In this January 27, 2021 photo, provided by Tallinn Marie Photography, the Townsends take a photo in Poynette, Wisconsin. It was the day my mother, Kelsey Townsend, returned home from the hospital about three months after she was hospitalized for COVID-19. The second from the left, Townsend, gave birth with Lucy in her arms during a Caesarean section on November 4, while in a medically induced coma. She spent 75 days on lungs and life support. She finally met her daughter who gave birth face-to-face on January 27th. (Taryn Ziegler / Taryn Marie Photography via AP)

About three months after Kelsey Townsend gave birth to her fourth child, a 32-year-old Wisconsin woman finally met her. Lucy, with her eyes shining and alert, smiled at her. “Hello. I love you. I’m so love you. Yeah, I’m lonely without have you,” said Kelsey Townsend told her. Townsend was in a medically-induced coma with COVID-19 when he gave birth to Lucy via. Caesarean section Shortly after arriving at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on November 4th. She eventually spent 75 days supporting her life and lungs. She finally met Lucy on January 27, the day Kelsey was discharged from Madison’s college hospital. A woman in Poynette, Wisconsin said, “When I met, I immediately formed a bond. She smiled at me and looked at me as if I knew exactly who I was. So I I’m very happy. “ Dr. Jennifer Krupp, a perinatal specialist and director of women’s and neonatal care in the SSM Health Wisconsin region, hospital COVID-19 gives birth to a very sick mother. Kelsey Townsend Oxygen saturation Dr. Thomas Littlefield emailed Wednesday when he arrived at the hospital, which was very low, could damage the fetal brain and other organs, and had gray and bluish skin, so: He said he had to give birth. as soon as. In this January 27, 2021 photo provided by Tallinn Marie Photography, Derek Townsend met his daughter Lucy for the first time with her mother, Kelsey Townsend, in Poynette, Wisconsin. November 4th in a medically induced coma due to COVID-19. She spent 75 days on lungs and life support. She finally met her daughter who gave birth face-to-face on January 27th. (Taryn Ziegler / Taryn Marie Photography via AP)

Doctors thought Townsend might need a double lung transplant at the end of December.But then she started to improve — she intensive care unit, I removed the ventilator in mid-January and removed it from the transplant waiting list. Townsend’s husband, Derek Townsend, described the experience as a “big roller coaster.” “There were many, many nights I would get phone Late at night early morningAnd the doctors informed me that they were doing everything they could to help Kelsey and struggling to stabilize it, “he said. “So many times I thought we would lose her.” Derek Townsend says that even his baby daughter seemed to notice that someone was missing while his wife was still in the hospital. “For the past three months with Lucy, her head has been constantly moving and always looking, and I told Kelsey that she believed she was always looking for her,” he said. Told. In this January 27, 2021 photo provided by Tallinn Marie Photography, Kelsey Townsend meets her daughter Lucy for the first time in Poynette, Wisconsin. Kelsey Townsend medically gave birth to Lucy on November 4th via the C section. Induced coma due to COVID-19. She spent 75 days on lungs and life support. She was discharged from Madison University Hospital on January 27th. (Taryn Ziegler / Taryn Marie Photography via AP)

Despite taking precautions, the pair was infected with COVID-19, according to Derek Townsend. As he got better, his wife got worse. That’s when they went to the hospital. “Family is everything to me,” said Kelsey Townsend. “So I have everything I live here and go home. I’m sure I wouldn’t.” Initial severity of COVID-19 unrelated to later respiratory complications © 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission. Quote: A Wisconsin mother meets a baby born during COVID-19 coma (February 4, 2021) February 4, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-wisconsin-mother-baby Obtained from -covid-coma.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

