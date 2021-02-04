Health
Covid-19 also attacks the pancreas and damages insulin-producing cells
Covid-19 attacks the pancreas
According to new research, the new coronavirus directly targets the pancreas and infects and damages its insulin-producing cells. The results of this study may help explain why many Covid-19 patients have blood sugar problems and why diabetes has been reported to result from the virus.
The pancreas has two jobs. The production of enzymes important for digestion and the production and release of insulin and glucagon, the hormones that regulate blood sugar levels.
In a paper published Wednesday at Nature Metabolism, researchers show that the new coronavirus infects pancreatic cells involved in these processes, altering their shape, disrupting genes, and impairing their function. I am reporting.
South African viral variants may resist antibody drugs
New data “identify human pancreas as a target for SARS-CoV-2 infection and suggest that beta-cell infection may contribute to the metabolic dysregulation observed in Covid-19 patients.” The authors conclude.
A single vaccination may be sufficient for Covid-19 survivors
Survivors of Covid-19 only need one dose of the new Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines instead of the usual two doses, as the immune system has made a good start in learning to recognize the virus. I will. Week of medRxiv prior to peer review.
In one study of 59 healthcare workers who recovered from Covid-19 and received one of the vaccines, antibody levels after the first shot were given twice in people without a history of Covid-19. It was higher than the level normally seen later. In another study, 41 Covid-19 survivors showed “high antibody titers within a few days after vaccination”, and those levels were vaccinated with only one vaccination and no infection. It was 10 to 20 times higher than the unvaccinated volunteers.
“The antibody response to the first vaccination of an individual with existing immunity is equal to or greater than the level seen in uninfected individuals after the second vaccination,” the authors of the paper said.
“A change in the policy of giving these individuals a single dose of vaccine will not adversely affect antibody titers, freeing them from unnecessary pain and releasing many of the urgently needed vaccines.” They said.
Gout remedies are promising for Covid-19 patients with mild illness
Colchicine, an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat gout and other rheumatoid diseases, has reduced hospitalization and mortality in Covid-19 patients by more than 20% in large international trials. Covid-19 At least one patient with mild illness who was at high risk for complications such as diabetes and heart disease was given either colchicine or placebo for 30 days.
Overall, the risk of hospitalization or death was statistically similar between the two groups. However, of the 4,159 patients whose coronavirus infection was diagnosed by the gold standard PCR test, death or hospitalization occurred in 60% of patients receiving placebo and 4.6% of patients receiving colchicine. It has occurred.
After considering other risk factors for the patient, colchicine was associated with a statistically significant 25% reduction in risk, the researchers reported on medRxiv prior to peer review. Patients taking colchicine also had fewer cases of pneumonia.
German scientists walk paralyzed mice again
“Colchicine is cheap, taken orally, is generally safe in this study, and does not require laboratory monitoring during use, making it the first oral drug to treat Covid-19 outpatiently. It shows the possibility of this, “the researchers said. ..
Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine may work better at doses several months apart
Better results were obtained by increasing the interval between the first and second doses between the recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the researchers said in a paper posted Monday. So, prior to the peer review on the preprint site by The Lancet.
For volunteers aged 18-55 years, the effectiveness of the vaccine was 82.4% for 12-week or longer dosing intervals, compared to 54.9% for booster immunization within 6 weeks of the first dose. There were no data on the effectiveness of the 12-week dosing gap in that group, as the longest interval between dosing to older volunteers was 8 weeks.
European health regulators say there is not enough data to determine how well the vaccine works in people over the age of 55. In light of their findings, the authors wrote, “A second dose given after a three-month period is an effective strategy … and perhaps best suited for the deployment of pandemic vaccines when supply is short-term limited. is.”
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]