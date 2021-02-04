World Cancer Day 2021: What can patients do to manage their pain?

You need to understand that pain is a natural consequence of cancer, And dealing with it can be a burden to the mind and body. Dr. Uma Dangi, an oncologist at Vashi’s Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, said that cancerous pain can come in many forms, dull, aching, sharp, or burning, or constant, intermittent, mild, moderate, or severe. It explains that. “How much pain you feel depends on several factors, including the type of cancer, the stage, location of the cancer, and resistance to pain. Cancer pain is manageable and pain-controlling. That is essential to achieving a fruitful treatment, “she says. indianexpress.com..

Pain management choice

Doctors explain that there are different strategies for managing cancer-related pain. “It depends heavily on the severity and cause of the pain, such as organ damage and nerve pain. It is also important to understand whether this is a form of acute or chronic pain.”

Therefore, when choosing a treatment, it is important for the patient to remember that if the pain interferes with or persists in your life, you need to report it.

Tracking pain can help:

– How serious is it?

– What kind of pain do you have (sting, dull, pain)?

– Where do you feel?

– What causes it?

– What makes it worse?

– What painkillers you are using (medication, massage, hot pack or cold pack) and how do they help? Do they cause any side effects?

Dr. Dangi [pain relief] There are a variety of options, from simple formulations such as tablets and injections to simple patches that can be applied to the skin.

“These patches contain drugs that are absorbed into the blood through the skin. The drugs range from simple paracetamol, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) to opioids in severe cases. If there is acute pain, treatment can include radiotherapy to the most painful area depending on the location of the pain. For spinal fractures, procedures such as vertebral plasty are dramatic. It can be possible to relieve pain.

“In some cases, nerve blocks can be considered to relieve pain. There are treatments that relieve pain in cancer patients, but caregivers play an important role in promoting them,” she said. say.

Caregivers form an important part of pain care. (Photo: Getty / Sinkstock)

Role of caregiver

Caregivers form an important part of pain care, doctors say. “They need to understand the severity. After consulting with a doctor, it is important to administer painkillers in the right dose. Can you try other palliative measures such as warm or cold compresses? You can try topical application of painkiller gel. “

Precautions for painkillers

“Taking painkillers can hide pain that may be a symptom of the progression of the disease. Your doctor will assess the condition of the disease with clinical or regular scans. If the cancer is controlled, the need for painkillers may be reduced. Proper control of pain is important for the quality of life and general well-being of the patient.

“Be careful when taking painkillers and medications. Some medications, such as opioids, can cause drug addiction when taken in large doses on a regular basis. Assess the need for painkillers. That’s why it’s important to stay in touch with your doctor. For advanced malignant tumors, pain management is more important than drug addiction, “explains the doctor.

Is it possible to switch to opioid drugs?

Dr. Dangi says that not all patients with pain require opioid treatment. In patients with severe pain, opioids are used for a short period of time until the disease becomes controllable, after which the patient may not need opioids. Opioids are needed in advanced cases where pain cannot be controlled by other drugs such as NSAIDs.

“After all, all cancer patients need to receive appropriate pain treatment. To do this, consult your doctor first. Your doctor will set goals for pain management and ensure successful treatment. You can monitor it. “

