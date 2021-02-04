Health
World Cancer Day 2021: What can patients do to manage their pain?
You need to understand that pain is a natural consequence of cancer, And dealing with it can be a burden to the mind and body. Dr. Uma Dangi, an oncologist at Vashi’s Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, said that cancerous pain can come in many forms, dull, aching, sharp, or burning, or constant, intermittent, mild, moderate, or severe. It explains that. “How much pain you feel depends on several factors, including the type of cancer, the stage, location of the cancer, and resistance to pain. Cancer pain is manageable and pain-controlling. That is essential to achieving a fruitful treatment, “she says. indianexpress.com..
Pain management choice
Doctors explain that there are different strategies for managing cancer-related pain. “It depends heavily on the severity and cause of the pain, such as organ damage and nerve pain. It is also important to understand whether this is a form of acute or chronic pain.”
Therefore, when choosing a treatment, it is important for the patient to remember that if the pain interferes with or persists in your life, you need to report it.
Tracking pain can help:
– How serious is it?
– What kind of pain do you have (sting, dull, pain)?
– Where do you feel?
– What causes it?
– What makes it worse?
– What painkillers you are using (medication, massage, hot pack or cold pack) and how do they help? Do they cause any side effects?
Dr. Dangi [pain relief] There are a variety of options, from simple formulations such as tablets and injections to simple patches that can be applied to the skin.
“These patches contain drugs that are absorbed into the blood through the skin. The drugs range from simple paracetamol, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) to opioids in severe cases. If there is acute pain, treatment can include radiotherapy to the most painful area depending on the location of the pain. For spinal fractures, procedures such as vertebral plasty are dramatic. It can be possible to relieve pain.
“In some cases, nerve blocks can be considered to relieve pain. There are treatments that relieve pain in cancer patients, but caregivers play an important role in promoting them,” she said. say.
Role of caregiver
Caregivers form an important part of pain care, doctors say. “They need to understand the severity. After consulting with a doctor, it is important to administer painkillers in the right dose. Can you try other palliative measures such as warm or cold compresses? You can try topical application of painkiller gel. “
Precautions for painkillers
“Taking painkillers can hide pain that may be a symptom of the progression of the disease. Your doctor will assess the condition of the disease with clinical or regular scans. If the cancer is controlled, the need for painkillers may be reduced. Proper control of pain is important for the quality of life and general well-being of the patient.
“Be careful when taking painkillers and medications. Some medications, such as opioids, can cause drug addiction when taken in large doses on a regular basis. Assess the need for painkillers. That’s why it’s important to stay in touch with your doctor. For advanced malignant tumors, pain management is more important than drug addiction, “explains the doctor.
Is it possible to switch to opioid drugs?
Dr. Dangi says that not all patients with pain require opioid treatment. In patients with severe pain, opioids are used for a short period of time until the disease becomes controllable, after which the patient may not need opioids. Opioids are needed in advanced cases where pain cannot be controlled by other drugs such as NSAIDs.
“After all, all cancer patients need to receive appropriate pain treatment. To do this, consult your doctor first. Your doctor will set goals for pain management and ensure successful treatment. You can monitor it. “
Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]