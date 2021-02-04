Poor lifestyle choices increase the risk of head and neck cancer





Image: Shutterstock A young and developing country, India is one of the largest in production. However, on the health side, they are susceptible to illnesses that occur as collateral damage to lifestyle choices. For example, almost half of Indian men consume alcohol, tobacco, or both, whether they live in a city or a village. These factors are common causes of lung cancer and cirrhosis. However, they can also cause seemingly lesser-known health problems: head and neck cancer. Sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) can also cause this cancer, which affects the throat. Head and neck cancer accounts for one-third of India’s total cancer burden. In addition, India is home to nearly 60% of the world’s head and neck cancer patients, and the number is expected to double by the end of the decade. Head and neck cancer affects the hypopharynx, nasopharynx, tongue, lips, floor of the mouth, hard palate, gums, and salivary glands. More specific pathogens such as human papillomavirus (HPV) can affect oropharyngeal sites such as the uvula, soft palate, tongue and palatine tonsils, tongue base, mesopharynx, and pharyngeal wall. Men develop head and neck cancer more than women.

Causes of head and neck cancer Image: Shutterstock All types of tobacco products, including smoking and smokeless tobacco, pose a significant threat to developing head and neck cancer (except salivary gland cancer). In addition, alcohol, including beer, wine, or alcohol, increases the risk of developing cancer of the mouth, throat, and larynx. Approximately 70% of cancers of the tonsils, soft palate, and tongue base are caused by the common sexually transmitted disease virus, human papillomavirus (HPV). Epstein-Barr virus infection can also pose a risk of cancer of the nose, behind the nose, and cancer of the salivary glands. Occupational exposure to certain substances in construction, textiles, ceramics, logging, and food processing industries exposed to wood flour, nickel, asbestos, formaldehyde, etc. may increase the risk of nasopharyngeal cancer ..

Symptoms of head and neck cancer Image: Shutterstock Symptoms of head and neck cancer depend on the location of the cancer. When cancer begins in the voice box or larynx, it can cause changes in the voice and pain in the ears. For cancer of the mouth, the signs are:

• White or red pain in the gums, tongue, or inner wall of the mouth does not heal

• Abnormal bleeding or mouth pain

• Swelling of the jaw Cancer in the back of the mouth or pharynx can cause the following:

• Dyspnea or speech difficulty

• Throat lumps and thickening

• Problems with chewing or swallowing food

• Sore throat and ear pain or tinnitus If the cancer is in the sinuses and nasal passages, the symptoms include the following:

• Sinus infections that do not respond to antibiotics

• Obstruction of the sinuses

•nosebleed

•headache

• Pain and swelling around the eyes

• Upper tooth pain

Prevention and treatment Image: Shutterstock Head and neck cancer can be prevented in the following ways:

• Quit smoking and do not consume smokeless tobacco or alcohol

• Vaccinated with HPV, which may prevent women from developing cervical cancer

• Regular visits to your dentist will help you screen for head and neck cancer early and make treatment easier.

• Consistently and correctly use condoms during oral sex to reduce the chances of giving or receiving HPV (safe sexual activity) As with other cancers, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery are available treatments, depending on the grade and stage of the cancer. However, the discovery of new modality in radiation therapy is likely to improve results, and side effects such as chronic thirst are less common. read more: Reproductive health care

