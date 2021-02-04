WHO says the virus is “catastrophic” for cancer treatment in Europe





The World Health Organization’s European branch warned Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic had a “catastrophic” impact on cancer treatment, disrupting cancer services in one-third of the countries in the region. It was. “The pandemic impact on cancer in the region is nothing less than catastrophic,” WHO Europe director Hans Kruge warned on World Cancer Day. One in three of the 53 member states of the United Nations agency Europe, including some in Central Asia, has partially or completely suspended cancer services due to COVID-19’s burden on the healthcare system. I experienced it. Travel restrictions.. “In some countries there is a shortage of anti-cancer drugs, and in many, even the most resource-rich countries, new cancer diagnoses have dropped significantly,” Kruge said in a statement. I have. “ He also has existing inequality Economic crisisMany people find it difficult to behave in a healthy manner and to use preventive and care services. During the first blockade in 2020, the number of diagnosed cancers decreased by 30-40% in the Netherlands and Belgium, while it decreased by 90% at the Kyrgyzstan National Oncology Center. Delays in diagnosis and treatment in the UK are expected to increase colorectal cancer deaths by 15% and breast cancer deaths by 9% over the next five years. In a normal year Non-communicable disease Cancer, chronic respiratory illness and diabetes are the leading causes of death in the WHO European region, accounting for more than 80% of deaths, the agency said. WHO said it plans to mobilize authorities on cancer initiatives that focus primarily on prevention, early detection, and access to diagnosis and treatment for all. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: According to WHO, the virus “catastrophic” for cancer treatment in Europe (February 4, 2021) was posted on February 4, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-virus- Obtained from catastrophic-cancer-europe.html. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos