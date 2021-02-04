Elderly patients with mental illness who are more likely to die of Covid-19





New studies suggest that older people with severe mental illness are at significantly higher risk of dying from Covid-19. Read again- According to a survey, more than 300 million Indians may be infected with Covid-19. Have you achieved herd immunity? The findings show that among older people, the rate of death from Covid-19 was nearly four times higher than that of people with severe mental illness compared to non-mentally ill people of the same age. .. Read again- Here’s how COVID-19 affects liver cancer patients and treatment: Martin Maripu, an associate professor at Umeå University in Sweden, said: “Elderly people with severe mental illness have a higher rate of excess mortality from Covid-19, so there is reason to consider whether this group should be prioritized over vaccines. Read again- Jharkhand medical staff died 2 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine Severe mental illness and Covid-19 In this study, published in the journal Frontiersin Psychiatry, the team studied data on the entire Swedish population over the age of 20 during the period. Among citizens with severe mental illness, 130 died of Covid-19 during this period. This corresponds to 0.1% of the group. Among those undiagnosed with severe mental illness, the mortality rate was almost halved to 0.06 percent. Especially those who are severely ill after the age of 60 Mental illness The excess mortality rate was higher than that of the general population of the same age. What are these mental disorders? In the age group of 60-79 years death From Covid-19, it was almost four times more common among people with severe mental illness. In this study, severe psychiatric disorders were called psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. According to the team, the study did not include depression or anxiety, but these conditions can also be serious. “Severe mental illness can lead to premature biological aging. disease There are other risk factors in this group, such as obesity, that impair health and the immune system in general, “Maripu said. “It is always important to address both the mental and physical health problems of people with these disabilities,” Maripuu added. Covid-19: India records 12,899 new cases and 107 deaths According to Union Health data updated Thursday, 12,899 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in one day, increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in India to 1,07,90,183 and a recovery rate of 1. The number surged to 04,80,455. The death toll has increased to 1,54,703 and 107 new deaths, data updated at 8 am show. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has skyrocketed to 1,04,80,455, with a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13% and a COVID-19 case fatality rate of 1.43%. (With input from IANS) Published: February 4, 2021, 5:00 pm | Updated: February 4, 2021 17:01







