Pharmacists answer the most common questions about Covid vaccines

It’s almost time to receive the Covid vaccine invitation.

Maybe your grandparents already had it, or even your parents. And as more high street rollouts of vaccination are imminent, it may be your jab time sooner than you think.

Starting today, boots will begin vaccination with Covid at seven more stores across the UK.

Pharmacies in Liverpool, Bristol, Taunton, Southport, Southampton, Chester and Chatham are currently receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which operates in a specially designed facility within the store.

To help customers feel more at ease, pharmacists have identified the most frequently asked questions from people who are already vaccinated.

From how to prepare a vaccine to potential side effects, Boots Chief Pharmacist Marc Donovan can help.

Is vaccination just as effective for people with a BAME background?

“We know that the ethnic communities of blacks, Asians and minorities are imbalanced by Covid-19 and that this group is at very high risk of getting sick from the virus,” Mark said. say.

“It is important for people with a BAME background to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine when it is provided.

“There is no evidence that it is less effective at protecting them from Covid-19 compared to people from other backgrounds.”

Is the vaccine safe? Is there a long-term effect of the vaccine?

Mark says some people experience side effects after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“These are usually mild, and the most common ones are tenderness, swelling, redness, headaches, and malaise in the arms,” ​​he explains.

“Despite the speed with which vaccines are developed and released to the public, a thorough regulatory check to ensure that the vaccine is safe, with no long-term complications reported from trials. Is being done.

“It’s important in the fight against Covid-19 and I encourage everyone to take vaccination opportunities.”

Why do I need to get both doses of Covid-19 vaccination?

The fact that you have to get two jabs for an effective Covid vaccine looks pretty confusing, but Mark says there’s a simple reason for that.

“It’s very important to get a second vaccination, because you won’t get the maximum protection against Covid-19 unless you administer both doses,” he says.

“The first dose helps the body start building immunity to the virus (SARS-CoV-2), and it can take a week or two for your body to build protection from the first vaccine.

The second dose further enhances the immune response and ensures long-term protection.

“There is no 100% effective vaccine, but it helps reduce hospitalizations and relieve pressure on the NHS.”

Do I need to wear a mask and stay socially distant after being vaccinated?

“Yes, we need to stay socially distant and continue to follow the latest government guidance on wearing masks as needed,” says Mark.

Scientists say when these precautions can be stopped because they need to understand more about the protection provided by the Covid-19 vaccine and how it affects infection before making a decision. Not enough information is currently available.

“Even if you get a second vaccination, there is no 100% effective vaccine. It is important that you continue to protect the people around you.”

If I had Covid, do I still need vaccination because I may have antibodies?

Mark states that due to the health risks associated with Covid-19 and the fact that there is a potential for reinfection, vaccination is required, even if previously positive.

“But,” he adds, “you will need to leave a gap between getting your positive test and the vaccine.

Experts do not know how long they will be protected after recovering from Covid-19, as immunity varies from person to person.

“Early evidence is that innate immunity with Covid-19 may not last that long, and vaccination should provide longer immunity, but more research is needed to better understand this. And is currently in progress. “

Does the Covid-19 vaccine give me a coronavirus?

“No, the vaccine doesn’t give you Covid-19,” says Mark.

“Similar symptoms experienced after a jab can be the result of mild side effects from the vaccine.”

Can I get the Covid-19 vaccine even if I am pregnant?

“At this time, there are no signs that the vaccine could harm pregnancy, but the vaccine is still in its early stages of deployment, so no data are available to recommend a regular Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy. That’s enough, “says Mark.

“If you are pregnant and fall into the” clinically vulnerable “category outlined by the NHS, you should consult your GP about the risks and benefits of vaccination.

“Your family doctor will support you by making the right decisions for you and your baby.”

How can I prepare for a vaccine appointment?

“On the day of vaccination, wear practical clothing for easy access to your upper arm, and remember to wear a face cover while traveling, booking, and booking. “Mark suggests.

“If you get nervous about the jab, calm down. It will take a few minutes and the vaccinated person will be able to support you and answer your questions.”

When it’s time for a jab, you’ll be invited directly by the NHS to book a Covid-19 vaccine.

And now you will be informed as much as possible before the day comes.

