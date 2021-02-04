Side Effects of Covid Vaccine: What to Expect and How to Plan

Dr. Linawen, CNN Medical Analyst, Emergency Doctor and Visiting Professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, provides guidance on how to plan to care for yourself and your loved ones as more people are vaccinated. I asked.

Dr. Liana Wen: In the face of vaccine shortages, the biggest challenge people face is to book vaccinations. Depending on your location, you may be able to register with your local city or county health department, local pharmacy, clinic, or local hospital.

When you make a reservation, be sure to follow all the instructions. If you need to do it in advance, please complete the paperwork. Please bring all the necessary documents. Some places will ask for proof of residence or proof of residence, so make sure you know what you need and have it.

If you know other people who have been vaccinated in the same place, you can ask what their experience is like. For example, waiting time. Keep in mind that there are many things that are evolving as the site finds the best way to get a mass vaccination. So someone’s experience a few weeks ago may now look different.

Also, if you have any questions about vaccines that have been answered in advance, please feel free to contact us. You want to minimize the time at the vaccination site, and the people there may be very busy and do not have time to answer your questions deeply.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Great FAQ website. You can also ask your doctor’s questions that are specific to your medical health. When you appear for your promise, you should be confident that you want to be vaccinated and have all your questions answered.

CNN: Do I need to wear a mask when getting vaccinated?

Wen: definitely. Protection from the coronavirus vaccine is not immediate. The site should be masked and exposure to coronavirus should be minimized while waiting in line.

If this is a drive-through test The risk of coronavirus exposure is minimal. If you have to wait a long time indoors with others, it will be a little higher. In such situations, we recommend a second mask, a tight-fitting cloth mask, rather than a three-layer surgical mask. Alternatively, you can wear it if you can use N95 or KN95. Try to keep a physical distance from others. Ideally 10 feet, but at least 6 feet when indoors.

CNN: What if I got one of the double-dose vaccines already in use? Do you feel anything after the first shot?

Wen: Of course, like any other injection, you will feel the shot itself. There may be some pain at the injection site.

Many people have no further symptoms. Some develop side effects in one of two categories. First, it can increase pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site. Second, they may have what we call systemic symptoms. That is, they feel something throughout their body. You may develop headache, fever, malaise, and muscle aches. These can last for hours and usually disappear after a day.

Most people with these symptoms find them a small inconvenience. They can go to work and spend the day. Some people feel a little more symptom. Rest usually takes care of the symptoms, and people can also take ibuprofen or Tylenol to help with pain and fever.

CNN: Is that true? The side effects don’t sound very good.

Wen: If you experience any of these side effects, you need to know that they are normal and expected. And these symptoms are really good! That means the vaccine is working. This is the reaction of your body. The vaccine stimulates your immune system to produce antibodies that will protect you from future coronavirus infections.

It is important to note that the response to the vaccine varies from person to person. Some people have minimal or no side effects. That doesn’t mean they have something wrong either. Vaccines also work within them, but their bodies are just reacting differently.

CNN: I’ve heard that some people experience more side effects after the second shot.

Wen: Anecdotally, this seems to be true. Many people feel little after the first injection, but have more side effects after the second coronavirus vaccination. The hypothesis is that the first shot, the primer, prepares the immune system. The second shot, booster, is when your body is already primed, which is why you have a stronger reaction. Remember that the response is good and proof that the vaccine is working!

Some people will react this strongly the second time, so it’s a good idea to schedule your shots when you can rest as needed. Some people schedule a second shot when they are off or at least able to work from home. If you can’t, you may want to let your employer know that you are vaccinated in case you need to take a vacation that day or the next day.

CNN: Why do people have to wait 15-30 minutes after getting a shot?

Wen: The waiting time is in case someone has an allergic reaction. This is extremely rare, around 2 to 6 per million. If a serious allergic reaction occurs, it will occur immediately after vaccination.

You have to wait 15 minutes just in case. If this is a drive-through vaccination, they can wait in the car. Otherwise, there is an area where you can sit or stand and observe in case people react. If they react in very rare situations, this can be easily treated by nurses and doctors in the field.

People with a history of a very severe allergic reaction to other medications or foods will be asked to wait 30 minutes. Please note that these individuals can still be vaccinated. The only reason not to vaccinate is if you have a known allergy to the ingredients of the Pfizer or modelna vaccine itself.

Another: Once you have been vaccinated, enroll in the CDC’s V-Safe program. You can quickly enter any side effects you may have, and depending on your answer, someone from the CDC may call you to check. Even after side effects are expected and vaccines and drugs are released, the government is tracking them as part of regular surveillance.

CNN: I heard that one shot gives you some protection. Can I skip the second shot?

Wen: No. Pfizer and Modana vaccines are being studied as double dose vaccines. You can get some protection after the first shot, but you won’t get the best protection unless you get two shots.

The second shot must be taken within the approved period. Three weeks after the first dose of Pfizer and four weeks after the first dose of Moderna. The CDC states that in exceptional circumstances, you can get a second shot after up to 6 weeks, but this is not standard.

CNN: How long does it take to get full immune protection after taking a second shot? After that, can I spend time with my family and friends?

Wen: After the second shot, it takes about 2 weeks to develop optimal immune protection. The effectiveness of the vaccine is about 95%. In other words, it is well protected from the coronavirus.

That’s great, but not 100%. You need to be careful when you are around other people, continue masking, and avoid crowded indoor settings. Also, it is not yet known whether vaccination means protection from carriers of the coronavirus. You may not get sick, but if you are a carrier, you can infect others.

This all means increased protection from this deadly virus, but you should still be careful. I know my grandparents want to see their grandchildren. This can be done more safely now, but unless everyone has been quarantined for 7 days and tested, we try to wear masks and meet people outdoors whenever possible. But maybe you can go for that hug you’ve been waiting for. Also, if you have friends who are completely vaccinated, it’s probably pretty safe to meet them.

The majority of the population is now vaccinated and can finally put an end to the pandemic. Until then, be safe. And get vaccinated when it’s our turn.