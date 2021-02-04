Digital race of COVID-19 vaccine leaves elderly people without computer skills behind: Shot

Switch captions Octavio Jones / Getty Images Octavio Jones / Getty Images

With millions of senior Americans covered by the coronavirus vaccine and limited supply, many suffer from uncertainty and difficulties and continue to explain the desperate and frustrating search to secure shots. I am.

Efforts to vaccinate people over the age of 65 are strained under the tremendous demand that overwhelms cumbersome and inconsistent scheduling systems.

This struggle represents the transition from the first wave of vaccination, a relatively smooth process for healthcare professionals in the medical setting. Today, in most places, older people are competing in unstable technology stadiums for limited shots.

“Vaccine distribution cannot be a competition between typing older and younger people,” he says. New York City Clinical Psychologist Jeremy Novich, Someone who started a group to help people navigate technology and get appointments. “It’s not race, it’s just cruel.”

Demand is a sign of public confidence in vaccines, but the challenges faced by older people are also reflected in the fragmented approaches of countries that are confusing and pushing families to squeeze their promises. ..

“That’s just annoying,” says AARP’s Bill Walsh. “”It should be a smooth journey from sign-up to vaccination, but that’s not what we’re seeing so far. ”

As the state expanded its reach, flashy websites, clogged phone lines, and long lines outside the clinic became commonplace. Rather than getting a life-saving vaccine, it can cause a crazy dash of shots that sound like you’re trying to get a ticket for a music festival.

After flooding Some public health departments We are trying to hire more staff to handle the vaccination hotline and specifically target older people who may not be able to navigate the complex online sign-up process.

“Posting a website and encouraging people to go there is not the secret to success,” says Walsh.

“Terribly competitive”

Like many older people, 85-year-old Colleen Brooks struggles to organize myriad online resources on how to find the vaccine she lives on on Vashon Island in Puget Sound, near Seattle, Washington. did.

“It was an overwhelming amount of information,” she says. “I knew it was somewhere, but finding a way to get it wasn’t easy.”

After making the call, Brooks was finally inspired by a friend who found the vaccine down at a pharmacy in the town. It happened that they were handing out shots that same day when she stopped by her clinic to ask how to sign up.

“”It was completely coincidental to me, but in reality I personally know some of my seniors who gave up a bit, “says Brooks.

For Gerald Khan, 76, who lives in Madison, Connecticut, finding a way to book a vaccine was easier.

Kahn received an email from the state’s vaccine registration system informing him to make an appointment, but a problem occurred at the end of the sign-up process.

“It didn’t help me as much as tapping the iPad’s face,” he says.

So Kahn did what many have and called a young family who could help him finish the sign-up process.

“I think there are a lot of people of my age, probably overwhelming and only have access to the internet, which not only puts us in a pinch, but also frustrates us,” he says.

When Helen Franke, 92, logged on to the vaccine at a designated time, she found that the spots available in Washington, DC filled up almost instantly.

“It was clear that I was too late,” she says. “It’s terribly competitive and clearly supports people with advanced computer skills.”

The following week, Franke called and tried to go online, but this time with the help of his neighbors, he was unsuccessful.

“Even if I had to rely on the DC vaccination website and phone, I was still uneasy and unsuccessful,” he said, only after finding information on a local mailing list that would take him to a local hospital. Franke says.

In Arizona, 80-year-old Karen Davis set out on a detour around state and hospital websites without knowing exactly how to make a reservation.

“”I kept trying to do that and hit my head against the wall too many times, “she says.

Davis, a retired nurse, called her doctor and pharmacy and then relied on a young relative who was able to make an appointment at 5 am at a mass vaccination site.

“I’m sure they didn’t expect older people to be able to do this,” she says.

Meanwhile, Miguel Lerma, who lives in Phoenix, says her 69-year-old mother failed to find a shot.

“She’s not an English speaker and she doesn’t know much about technology. That’s how everything is done,” says Lerma, 31,.

Lerma says it’s especially hard to see her mother struggling to get the vaccine. I lost my father to COVID-19 last year.

“She not only mourns my father, but also relies on him for certain jobs, so she is now suffering as an adult,” says Lerma. “He would have handled all this.”

“Desperate” for shots, seniors ask for help

When the vaccine began to be deployed, it lacked federal coordination, resulting in patchwork of different rules and systems that varied from state to state and even from county to county.

Elderly people take these shortcomings seriously because of their reliance on digital systems and other barriers to access such as transportation, says Vivian Nava-Schellinger. National Aging Council and National Institute for the Elderly..

Nava-Schellinger believes that the government should more actively hire senior centers and community organizations to help reach the elderly.

“Without coordinated efforts, you will leave older people behind and perhaps they will be older people in a more vulnerable population,” she says.

Philip Bretsky, Southern California Primary Care Doctor, Instead of relying on an online scheduling system, his older patients usually say they call him or visit a local pharmacy for a vaccine like an annual flu shot.

“It’s a complete severance because it’s not the way 85-year-olds interacted with the healthcare system,” says Bretsky. “These people are basically just investing a lot of time and not getting anything from it.”

California Recent decisions to change vaccination plans Opening it to people over the age of 65 only adds to the confusion.

According to Bretsky, the patient is told to ask a doctor for information, but he doesn’t even know when his vaccinated clinic will receive it.

“”Patients in this age group want to know at least that they are listening or that someone is thinking about the challenges they are facing, “he says.

There are some local efforts to make that happen.

In the village of Los Lunas, New Mexico, Public health workers signed up directly An event for the elderly in need of assistance, or simply an internet-connected device.

A Florida Senior Center recently registered for vaccination Events and clinics for people over the age of 80 who may not have a computer.

Jeremy Novich, a clinical psychologist in New York, has worked with several people to create an informal support service for the elderly. It started as a small attempt and was promoted through several synagogues and his Facebook page. They have now helped over 100 people get shots.

“The huge number of requests is piled up,” says Novich.

“They are also confused because people are really desperate and no one actually explained to them when they were going to get vaccinated … it’s a big mess.”

Novic is currently out of service due to a continuing shortage of vaccines.

This story comes from an NPR partnership with Kaiser Health News.