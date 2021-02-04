[COVID-19] South African variants in southwestern Birmingham: who should be tested and how?





With a South African COVID-19 variant identified in southwestern Birmingham, the Birmingham City Council is working with public health authorities and the NHS Test and Trace to contain the virus variant. People who live and work in a particular area are required to take a test at a designated center. Who should take the test? Persons aged 18 and over who have lived or worked in the following areas since January 1, 2021. The entire Frankly Great Park Ward

Ward Part of Northfield With the ward Ruby Red Null Ward between Frankley and A38 (Please refer to the map below provided by BCC) Between Parkway, Great Park and Tessal Lane: Tessal Lane, Part of Hanging Lane, Josiah Road, Farren Road, Roundabout, Broughton Crescent, Bristol Road South, Belton Grove, Part of Parklands Estate, Sandstone Avenue includes. Check the ward online.. Where should I test? If there are no symptoms: It’s important for people to test through these Designated site only This is because the samples are sent back to a specific laboratory for analysis and the individual needs to get the results within 48 hours. (I will update the list as soon as I know the details) Longbridge St Modwen Site: Drive-through and walk-in tests will be available on the test site from Thursday, February 4th, without reservation. It is opposite Longbridge Lane / Bourneville College on Bristol Road South.9 am-4pm

Mobile test unit: Opening Friday, February 5th – Details are:

Home test kit: The council has also set up a series of designated sites for citizens to collect home test kits for testing at home and return to the same venue on the same day to return to the lab. Do not order test kits online

The council has also set up a series of designated sites for citizens to collect home test kits for testing at home and return to the same venue on the same day to return to the lab. workplace: BCC is working with local companies to make the tests available to workplace staff. Employers are writing details this week. If you have coronavirus symptoms, Get a free NHS test to see if you have a coronavirus.. If the test result is positive, if you have symptoms, or if a contact trace is made after close contact with a person who has a positive test result, you should immediately self-quarantine. Currently, there is no evidence that this variant is more serious than other variants, or that regulated vaccines cannot prevent it.

