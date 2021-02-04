Health
If the controls stop the flu by that route, why don’t they stop the coronavirus?
As the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, other respiratory illnesses became unusually quiet this year. Dangerous influenza and fear of COVID-19 “Syndemic“We have reached several cases of influenza and have not yet realized it. The lowest rate ever observed..
The low levels of influenza may reflect higher immunization rates. As seen in the United States, But far away, Hand wash Masking has probably played an even bigger role. But if these measures are so effective against influenza, why is SARS-CoV-2 still prevalent?
Reproduction number
Reproductive or “R” numbers measure how well the disease spreads and therefore how difficult it is to control. This number shows how many people are probably infected with one infected person.Seasonal views influenza Usually hovering Between 1.2 and 1.5On the other hand, the initial estimates of SARS-CoV-2 are 2 to 4.. This means that in “normal” situations (without masking, distance, and frequent hand washing), SARS-CoV-2 is about twice as infectious as influenza.
R should be reduced to less than 1 to prevent epidemic expansion. Seasonal flu Than SARS-CoV-2. If masking at a distance halves the reproduction of both diseases, SARS-CoV-2 will continue to spread and the flu will die and stop along that path.
But this is not really satisfying. Basically, I just said that SARS-CoV-2 spreads better because it infects more people. Why is SARS-CoV-2 difficult to manage?
Aerosol vs. droplets
SARS-CoV-2 and influenza spread in a similar way. Both can spread through contaminated surfaces, large respiratory droplets, and small respiratory aerosols. However, the relative importance of each pathway differs between the two viruses.
For influenza, contaminated surfaces and droplets are the main concerns. Hand washing, masking, and distance all do a good job of preventing this kind of spread.
SARS-CoV-2, on the other hand, is characterized by an explosive “super-diffusion event”, demonstrating the importance of aerosol-based diffusion. Recent research (not peer-reviewed) We support the idea that increased aerosol-based spread helps explain the different spread patterns of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza.
Masking, distance measurement, and hand washing are still useful, but aerosol-based diffusion makes it easier for SARS-CoV-2 to circumvent these measures.
Immunity
SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus for humans.In addition to the small level of Cross-immunity that previous infections with other coronaviruses may have given us (And this is not certain), our bodies are generally unable to detect and dodge infections from SARS-CoV-2.
Influenza is different. Since influenza is prevalent every year, we all have several influenza infections, each of which boosts our immunity to influenza. This immunity reduces the chances of spreading the infection and helps keep influenza reproduction low. Without this immunity, influenza reproductions would probably be close to SARS-CoV-2 reproductions. In the 1918 influenza pandemic..
Human behavior
That website Track SARS-CoV-2 reproduction numbers It shows something that deserves attention. Except for small peaks and dips, the number of views is hovering in many places around 1.
This probably reflects something about human behavior. When people see SARS-CoV-2 cases in the community, they adjust their behavior accordingly. Is the case expensive? Maybe we should stay tonight rather than go to a restaurant. Are they low? Maybe we could endanger children’s play dates.
Similar decisions are being made at the community level, with stay-at-home orders, business closures, and mask obligations alternating and lifted, depending on the severity of the outbreak. This eventually causes SARS-CoV-2 to reach its diffusion capacity limit.
This means that anything that spreads less than SARS-CoV-2 is likely to fall below the key playback threshold of 1. If this is the case, then with the absence of SARS-CoV-2, there should be a recurrence of other respiratory infections. The action restrictions will be lifted. This is certainly what happened in Australia: Pediatric respiratory virus RSV spike After the country lifted the blockade in October. And this was well off the normal time for the virus to spread.
Looking to the future
The good news is that the flu rate is currently declining, but stay alert. Influenza can spread in the months of summer as it has not wiped out the population and boosted immunity this year. Next winter’s flu season may also be unusually severe due to the lack of immunity from this year. Vaccination is becoming more and more important.
Low levels of influenza circulation can also affect the evolution of the virus. Predicting the evolution of the virus is the key to prescribing vaccines next season, so scientists need to closely monitor this.
On the other hand, it can be kept in mind that the measures taken to reduce SARS-CoV-2 are working, as evidenced by the reduction of other respiratory illnesses. Without these measures, COVID-19 would be an even bigger problem than it is now. Faced with both new and familiar infectious disease threats in the future, you can be confident that you have a powerful set of tools to help you stay healthy.
Provided by
conversation
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
Quote: If control measures stop the progression of the flu, why not stop the coronavirus? (February 4, 2021) February 4, 2021 Obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-flu-tracks-coronavirus.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]