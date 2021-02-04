People who have been infected with Covid may be twice as likely to suffer from the side effects of the vaccine





Symptoms included fatigue, headache, and chills (Photo: Shutterstock). According to the Symptoms app, people who are already infected with Covid-19 are twice as likely to get the side effects of the vaccine. According to data collected through the ZOE Covid Symptom app, mild post-jab symptoms can be 33% higher among people already infected with the virus. By comparison, the likelihood of side effects in people who are not infected with the virus is reduced to only 19 percent. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise General mild symptoms The ZOE app reports that one-third of people previously infected with Covid-19 experienced at least one systemic side effect 7 days after vaccination. Approximately 37% reported some post-jab side effects, such as pain and swelling near the site of infection after the first dose. This increased to 45% after the second dose. The findings are based on data from 280,000 people who recorded their vaccine experience in the app. As a result, the most common mild effects experienced were malaise (9%, headache (8%), chills or tremors (4%). Most of these symptoms appeared in the first two days after vaccination, but only 3 percent reported side effects over three days. Increased immune response The Covid-19 vaccine works by triggering an immune response using a harmless version or component of the virus. This means that if infected, the body can fight the virus. This reaction can cause mild symptoms similar to those experienced when the body is fighting a real infection, such as headache, fever, chills, malaise, muscle aches and pain. A stronger response may provide evidence of an increased immune response. Tim Spector OBE, Principal Scientist of the ZOE Covid Symptom Study App and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, said the results were good. He said mirror: “This dataset is a unique view of people vaccinated in the real world outside of the trial, and so far the post-vaccination effects are mild and seen in a small number of people. “It is interesting that former Covid patients are more likely to experience these mild sequelae than naive subjects. “This may be good news. Such a big reaction could cause a stronger immune response in the person who received the first dose after taking Covid and get more protection from a single injection of the vaccine. It suggests that there is. “We encourage as many people as possible to download the ZOE app and record the vaccine, so that we can individually see how all of us respond differently and how the vaccine affects the entire pandemic. You can monitor it. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos