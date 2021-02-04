The use of MRI to diagnose prostate cancer is equal to or better than current standards





Micrographs showing prostate acinar adenocarcinoma (the most common form of prostate cancer) Credits: Wikipedia

The results of Phase III randomized clinical trials show that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) using targeted biopsy (MRI-TBx) is consistent with current criteria for the detection of clinically important prostate cancer, and many It shows that it brings benefits. Prostate Assessment of Clinically Significant Diseases: MRI vs. Standard Assessment Procedure (PRECISE) studies help make the diagnosis of prostate cancer more accurate and less invasive. PRECISE included 453 participants from Canadian academic institutions cancer MRI images followed by MRI-TBx (identified by MRI) in suspicious areas, or centers assigned to receive current standard treatment under systematic 12-core transrectal ultrasound-guided (TRUS) biopsy (TRUS-Bx). These findings help MRI and targeted biopsy provide patients with a less invasive procedure, the opportunity to avoid biopsies in unison, and avoid overtreatment, although not clinically important. Definitively shows prostate Cancer-Everything has a high incidence of clinically significant cancer. “My colleagues and I are excited about these results, which undoubtedly show that imaging and targeted biopsy are the future of prostate cancer diagnosis. We catch more cancers to treat and at the same time You can avoid unnecessary treatments and improve the quality of life for your patients, “said Dr. Lawrence Crotz, chair of prostate cancer research at the Sunnybrook Health Science Center and lead author of the study. I will. “We appreciate the support of our research participants and funders and look forward to continuing our efforts to make this technology more widely used.” “Congratulations to Dr. Crotz and the PRECISE team for this truly influential study that will change clinical care and make a difference in men with prostate cancer,” said Christine, Deputy Director and Head of Clinical Translation at the Ontario Cancer Institute. Dr. Williams said. the study. “This is a good example of how to work with partners to move research innovation to the clinic to improve the lives of patients and treat cancer more accurately.” “The consequences of changing these practices are important. Positive impact Approximately 64 Canadians diagnosed with prostate cancer daily. Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Crotz and his team, people will need to undergo fewer biopsies and some of them will be completely free from unnecessary biopsies and treatments, “Mission, Research. Says Dr. Stuart Edmonds, Executive Vice President of. Advocacy at the Canadian Cancer Society. “We are proud to support this study to help people with prostate cancer live longer and more fulfilling lives.” “Movember serves to fund cutting-edge research, such as the PRECISE study, and ultimately helps men who have been diagnosed with or exceed prostate cancer to achieve better results. I’m honored to do that, “said Todd Minerson, Country Director of Movember Canada. .. The study is published at JAMA Oncology.. Clinical trials test the use of MRI to improve the diagnosis and management of prostate cancer For more information:

JAMA Oncology (2021). (2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jamaoncol.2020.7589

