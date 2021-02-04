Health
Fauci: “No danger signal” for pregnant women taking COVID-19 vaccine in “so far” trials
Doctor Anthony Fauci Said on thursday American Medical Association “There is no danger signal” in the trial Pregnant Woman who took COVID-19 Vaccine “so far”.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that pregnant women were initially excluded from vaccine trials, but more than 10,000 have been granted since the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations to vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna. Pregnant women are participating in the study.
“The FDA has so far … not found a danger signal as part of a typical follow-up following the first issue of the EUA,” he said.
He chose to take a “chance” with a vaccine instead of exposing “many pregnant women” in the trial to COVID-19 and infecting some medical institutions, COVID-19. He added that he was a person. Expert He says it can have a negative effect on pregnancy and pregnant women.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Said The January 7 guidance suggests that pregnant women in groups that are recommended to be vaccinated may opt for vaccination, such as health care workers followed by essential frontline workers.
The CDC states that pregnant women may be at increased risk of experiencing serious illness if they are infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy, as there are limited data on the effects of the vaccine on pregnant women. He said it needs to be taken into account that there is.
However, the World Health Organization said: January 8 article It is not recommended to take the vaccine “at this time” unless “pregnant women are at high risk of exposure and inevitable risk”. In that case, “Vaccination may be considered in consultation with your healthcare provider.”
Fauci added that data from studies on children and the COVID-19 vaccine will be available by the spring or summer of this year.
