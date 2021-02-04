10 Yoga Asanas for Shiny Skin and Healthy Hair – ApunKaChoice.com

No one in the world wants clear, shiny skin with healthy hair. You can use a variety of makeup and hair styling techniques to hide skin and hair problems, but in the long run these things are useless and will not help in the future. But if you want to make a small change in your lifestyle to enjoy perfectly shiny skin with healthy hair, you have to do some activities for yourself.

Due to problems such as poor metabolism and hormonal imbalances, these are reflected in the growth of the face and hair, so you can control things with proper changes such as a balanced diet, but there are also some yoga postures. .. Not only does it provide radiant skin, it is also very beneficial in promoting hair health. With these yoga poses, you can get rid of all toxins from your body and get young, shiny skin with shiny, healthy hair. In other words, it means a person who is generally healthy from inside and outside.

Here is a list of the best yoga asanas for shiny skin and healthy hair.

1. Padmasana or Lotus

Padmasana, also known as the lotus position, is a very informative pose that helps to relax the body and prepares the body for the next yoga asana. It may seem easy to do, but it’s not. Padmasana helps calm the body and brain, relieve all stress from the body, and keep the skin healthy and radiant. It also relieves menstrual cramps and the best part of this yoga pose is that it can be performed at any time of the day. Padmasana improves blood circulation from head to toe and promotes hair health.

2. Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend pose

In this yoga asana, you’ll stretch hard to relieve stress and refresh and calm your body. Paschimottanasana improves blood circulation in the body, enhances skin elasticity, purifies blood, improves skin texture and color, and reduces wrinkles and scars. Indigestion also results in dull skin. Therefore, this asana improves digestion and constipation and benefits the skin by default.

3. Ustrasana or camel pose

This yoga asana is highly recommended for strengthening the bones of the spine. Ustrasana acts on core muscles that remove belly fat and promote a flat stomach. It also improves blood flow in the head and improves hair and skin health by removing all toxic substances from the blood flow. This camel pose asana opens your boobs, balances your hormones, and recovers from dysmenorrhea.

4. Dhanurasana or Bow Pose

Danulasana is also known as a bow pose because it resembles a bow when played the right way. Also known as an upward wheel pose, it is one of the best yoga poses to improve the overall flexibility of the body and remove tired muscles. While performing this asana, the pressure exerted on the abdomen helps eliminate toxins from the body, resulting in amazingly shiny skin. It also helps with weight loss, and daily practice improves blood flow to all parts of the body, making the skin look younger.

5. Matsyasana or fish pose

Marshasana, also known as a fish pose, is a yoga backbend that beginners can easily perform. This is one of the essential yoga exercises for radiant and healthy skin. This posture improves blood circulation throughout the body, including the head. Hair growth is possible if the head has adequate blood flow. Therefore, Matsyasana is one of the most informative yoga poses for healthy hair. This asana also provides instant glowing skin by combating bloating and digestion and limiting the growth of skin tissue.

6. Sarvangasana or shoulder pose

Sarvangasana, also known as the shoulder-standing posture, improves blood circulation in the head, improves blood circulation in the face, and leads to healthy and radiant skin. Regular practice of this yoga asana will also improve the texture of your hair and skin. It reduces acne from your face, acne on your body, wrinkles, and dullness. This pose is quite difficult, so beginners are advised to take the support of the wall and slowly leave the support if they feel they can do it themselves. Practice Sarvangasana regularly for long-term benefits to both skin and hair.

7. Uttanasana or intense forward bending pose

Uttanasana is also called a forward bending posture and mainly affects the strength of the core. This asana also improves blood flow throughout the body, especially the face, which shines on the skin, and naturally enhances the color and texture of the skin. If you are playing this asana for the first time, it will be very difficult to get it. We also recommend starting slowly. This is an excellent stretch yoga asana that promotes healthy and youthful skin.

8. Harasana or plow pose

Problematic sleep patterns often lead to some skin and health problems that also directly affect skin and hair health. So, Harasana improves sleep patterns by improving blood circulation in all parts of the body, giving a relaxed and calm body, which is reflected in the radiance of the skin on your face in yoga poses. It is one. And with all these benefits, it manages your sleep patterns and leads to beautifully glowing skin every morning when you wake up. It also works especially with core muscles and helps you get the flat tummy you’ve always wanted.

9. Bujangasana or Cobra pose

Bujangasana, also known as the Cobra pose because of its cobra shape. If you practice this asana regularly, you can definitely stay healthy from head to toe. It not only promotes healthy skin, but also creates a strong spine and arms. Bujangasana, one of the key asanas in the Suryana Masker series, improves breathing patterns, opens the chest, increases oxygen intake and brings a natural youthful glow to the skin. It also detoxifies the body and gives you clear skin to help you get rid of those acne.

10. Shavasana or corpse pose

Shavasana is one of the best poses to relax your mind and body from the inside out. If you practice Shabasana only then, it may not bring you full benefit, but if you do it at the end of your daily training or yoga routine, it may show that wonder. Maybe. Shabasana is a relaxed posture that relieves stress and anxiety in the body and makes the skin healthy and radiant. It also regulates blood flow to all parts of the body, from head to toes. It also relaxes the scalp and is effective for healthy hair. Regular use of this yoga asana will result in naturally glowing and healthy skin.

All of these asanas were some of the best yoga asanas you could practice to get healthy glowing skin and healthy hair. Yoga takes time to show its results, so it’s a good idea to do it regularly and be consistent with your routine, and you’ll see the results yourself.