915 Covid-19 deaths announced, including one of the UK’s youngest victims
In addition, 915 Covids have been announced dead, including a 7-year-old child.
The toddler, whose official figures on Thursday included death, is believed to be one of Covid-19’s youngest British victims.
In the past week, 7,124 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
This brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test to 110,250.
After the announcement of 20,634 new cases on Thursday, the total number of positive Covid-19 tests now reaches 3,892,459.
A 7-year-old child with an known underlying health is one of the recent death reports of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.
The risk of the virus to children is low, but people with underlying illnesses are known to be at high risk of serious illness.
NHS England said Thursday that an additional 630 people who tested positive for Covid-19 died in a British hospital.
Patients ranged from 7 to 102 years, and all patients (40 to 99 years) except 30 knew their underlying health status.
This number is due to the first coronavirus mutation found in Liverpool found in Preston and West Lancashire.
People living in these areas are encouraged to undergo a Covid-19 test if they feel sick due to symptoms such as a cold, mild flu, or headache.
Dr. Sactical Nanity, Director of Public Health and Welfare at the Lancashire County Council, said: “If you live in Preston or West Lancashire and have good weather, take the Covid test.
“It doesn’t matter if you have three typical symptoms: fever, loss of taste and smell, and cough. Even a headache may indicate that you may have this mutation.
“Of course, some residents may be worried, but all viruses mutate over time, so no further warning is given. Together with your partner, the situation Rest assured that we are closely monitoring. It is important to emphasize that there is currently no evidence that this mutation alone causes more serious illness or is more contagious. “
