False information about COVID vaccine, infertility warns women

As a widespread false alarm about COVID-19 Vaccines and infertility became established on social media, and rumors spread as quickly as the virus itself, scaring some women to fire.

New Orleans Fertility Physician Jay Hoover says from patients every day vaccine Causes infertility. He said there was no evidence that it was happening.

“I think it’s important to uncover myths because patients should have access to accurate information,” Hoover told CBS News.

So what is the biggest misunderstanding?

“This concept is that vaccination actually trains the human immune system to cross-react with important placental proteins and ultimately produce antibodies that cause infertility,” he said.

According to Hoover, the unfounded horror is that antibodies attack the placenta as well as the virus.

A 36-year-old nurse, Stacy Clark is receiving fertility treatment from Hoover. She fears that the vaccine may have some effect on her ability to become pregnant.

“It’s too early to put something extraordinary in my body to experience what I’m experiencing,” she said. “I have a lot of emotions because I’ve done this twice before and haven’t succeeded.”

Clark said the idea of ​​becoming infertile crossed her head, but Hoover reassured her.

“Of course, he feels very much that I have enough evidence to vaccinate,” she said of their argument. “So we have reached an agreement for the time being.”

Clark said many of her female colleagues shared those fears.

“We have very the same feelings about vaccines … we don’t know the long-term effects on ourselves or the foetation,” she said.

Hoover tackled the problem. “If a reproductive woman is vaccinated with this COVID-19 vaccine, I don’t think she has to worry about her future fertility. The data so far show that the vaccine is very safe.”

Clark said she thinks there is nothing to change her mind about vaccines. Not even the story of this warning from 35-year-old Anna Armendrara. She got sick with COVID after fertility treatment.

In the video, you can see her lying down and out of breath.

“The scary thing is that the virus can change the situation all at once,” she said.

A few days later she was in the hospital writing a farewell letter to her daughter.

When asked what to say to women who didn’t want the vaccine at all, Armendrara mentioned how prevalent COVID was throughout the United States.

“At this point, the virus is so widespread that I think we are choosing to vaccinate or COVID,” she said.

Almadrara said she was relieved to have the vaccine and was willing to take it — when it was her turn.

“I think what this experience really showed us is that we already have a lot to thank,” she said. “I felt a few days away from losing everything.”