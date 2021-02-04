Vaccine shortage limits San Diego County to 10,000 shots per day — half capacity





February 4, 2021 Public health officials in San Diego County said Wednesday that a shortage of vaccines limited daily doses to 10,000. This is half the dose that can be administered.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said at a news conference that the county currently has 19 vaccination facilities, capable of more than 20,000 vaccinations a day. “The problem we have now is that our efforts far exceed the supply of vaccines,” he said. “If these supplies increase, we are ready, ready and ready to stand up.”

By mid-February, he said the county would be able to administer as many as 30,000 doses a day, but “the limiting factor is supply.” According to Fletcher, the county Shipped 586,325 times to date With 357,507 doses, 10.2% of the county’s population received at least one vaccination and 2.0% were fully vaccinated.

He said the lack of vaccines was the main reason why it was difficult to schedule appointments at one of the county sites. “For this reason, we will only have access to vaccine reservations that we have or are confident of coming,” he said. “I don’t want to cancel my reservation.”

He added that the county would open reservations to young people as soon as the number of reservation requests from residents over the age of 65 began to decline. Despite limited supply, San Diego County ranks second in California after Contra Costa County, in terms of the proportion of the population receiving at least one dose, he said.

