Allegheny Co offers hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination slots.





Updated at 12:30 pm: Allegheny County reports that it is difficult to get through the 211 line due to the large number of people trying to register by phone. The county is also receiving calls from people trying to register with other numbers in its office, but 211 is the only number that accepts phone registrations.

Pittsburgh, PA — Starting Thursday noon, Allegheny County will schedule a coronavirus vaccine reservation for people over the age of 65 who do not have internet access or who have trouble navigating registered websites. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the 211 United Way helpline. Only dispensing points for the health department within the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville are planned. The appointments are very limited and the approximately 750 available slots over the next two weeks can fill up quickly.

When all appointments are met, a public notice will be given and the telephone schedule will end. Other Allegheny County vaccine providers have a separate registration system and 211 is unable to register people due to an appointment with those providers.

If possible, the caller should be prepared to provide an email address or mobile phone number that will allow them to receive reminders for scheduling a second dose of the vaccine series. You don’t need an email address or mobile number.For those who do not have an email or mobile phone

You will be provided with when to contact 211 to schedule a second dosing schedule. In addition to the scheduled schedule, 211 telephone receptionists will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist the community with COVID-19 vaccine-related questions and other COVID-related inquiries. The visitor can also refer the caller to the Pittsburgh Poison Center for clinically relevant questions about the vaccine.

