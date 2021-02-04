Can dogs be infected with the coronavirus?How to keep you and your pet safe

You are attending a backyard barbecue at your friend’s house. Everyone wears a mask and is socially distant. But your friend’s dog keeps running up to you and begs you to pet it. What should you do? Fortunately for your furry friends, there is currently no evidence that animals play an important role in SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-19To humans. So you can tap the dog’s head, but be sure to wash your hands after that. Continue reading below for more information on pets and COVID-19, what to do if your pet seems ill, and more.

People have the potential to spread COVID-19 to pets. In fact, most SARS-CoV-2 infections in animals occur when pets are in close contact with people who have COVID-19. Ann Early report Analysis of pet viruses was published in May 2020. Two of the 15 dogs living in households with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found to be virus-positive. Neither dog had symptoms of COVID-19. Followed by additional reports. These include Two cats And dog I was in close contact with someone from COVID-19 and was infected with the virus. All animals had only mild symptoms. A 2020 research Exposure of tested pets to SARS-CoV-2. A total of 47 animals from households with confirmed COVID-19 were tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Antibodies were detected in 10 (21.3%), 8 cats and 2 dogs.

The number of pets reportedly infected with SARS-CoV-2 is currently very small. Many pets infected with the virus do not have the symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, no pet died from COVID-19. COVID-19 symptoms in pets by CDC , When symptoms occur, they are usually mild and have the following symptoms: heat

Looks dull or lethargic

Coughing and sneezing.

Dyspnea

I have a runny nose

Rheum

vomiting

diarrhea

If you suspect your pet is infected with COVID-19, call your veterinarian to discuss the next steps. Many veterinarians offer telephone or telemedicine consultations during a pandemic. If you are currently infected with COVID-19, avoid taking your pet to a veterinarian. COVID-19 inspection is available for pets, but regular inspection Not recommended At the moment.If your pet has COVID-19 symptoms, your veterinarian may request a test And We are in close contact with someone at COVID-19. Take care of your pet with COVID-19 Most pets that get sick with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and can be cared for at home. If your pet tests positive for COVID-19, do the following: Please leave your pet at home. Avoid taking your pet to public spaces such as dog parks, pet day care, and groomers. If you don’t have a private backyard, tie your dog to the leash and walk 6 feet away from others.

Avoid taking your pet to public spaces such as dog parks, pet day care, and groomers. If you don’t have a private backyard, tie your dog to the leash and walk 6 feet away from others. Isolate your pet. Keep your pet in a separate room from other people and animals in your home.Make sure your pet recovers and limits contact with your pet Please wear a mask When you care for them.

Keep your pet in a separate room from other people and animals in your home.Make sure your pet recovers and limits contact with your pet Please wear a mask When you care for them. Clean and disinfect. Wear gloves as you do and keep cleaning your pet’s excrement regularly. Disinfect bowls and toys, then wash with warm water. Be sure to wash your hands after that.

Wear gloves as you do and keep cleaning your pet’s excrement regularly. Disinfect bowls and toys, then wash with warm water. Be sure to wash your hands after that. Wash soft items. It is safe to clean your pet’s bedding and stuffed animals with the rest Your laundry.. The combination of warm water and laundry detergent is sufficient to kill the virus.

It is safe to clean your pet’s bedding and stuffed animals with the rest Your laundry.. The combination of warm water and laundry detergent is sufficient to kill the virus. Monitor the symptoms. Carefully track your pet’s symptoms. Contact your veterinarian immediately if you notice any of the following: New symptoms have appeared Symptoms are getting worse Your pet has breathing problems

Carefully track your pet’s symptoms. Contact your veterinarian immediately if you notice any of the following: It is important to follow the veterinarian’s instructions if the pet may be around another person or animal again. In general, this is the case when both of the following are true: Your pet has not shown COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours. At least 14 days have passed since the last positive test of the pet Or The follow-up test is negative.

You may be wondering what steps you can take to protect your pet from COVID-19. Here are some things you should know and shouldn’t do.

If your pet is infected with COVID-19 Follow similar guidelines Just as if the person in your home had a COVID-19. These include: Please wear a mask. always Please wear a mask When you are taking care of a sick pet.

always Please wear a mask When you are taking care of a sick pet. Clean it regularly. Clean and disinfect Home surface Frequent contact with your pet.The· Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lists effective disinfectants for SARS-CoV-2.

Clean and disinfect Home surface Frequent contact with your pet.The· Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lists effective disinfectants for SARS-CoV-2. Please wear gloves. Use gloves when cleaning up your pet’s excrement or when handling items that may be contaminated with the virus. Some examples of such items include bowls, toys and bedding.

Use gloves when cleaning up your pet’s excrement or when handling items that may be contaminated with the virus. Some examples of such items include bowls, toys and bedding. Wash your hands. you have to Wash your hands After dealing with your pets, their waste, or potentially contaminated items. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.