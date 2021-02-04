Health
Can dogs be infected with the coronavirus?How to keep you and your pet safe
You are attending a backyard barbecue at your friend’s house. Everyone wears a mask and is socially distant. But your friend’s dog keeps running up to you and begs you to pet it. What should you do?
Fortunately for your furry friends, there is currently no evidence that animals play an important role in SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-19To humans.
So you can tap the dog’s head, but be sure to wash your hands after that. Continue reading below for more information on pets and COVID-19, what to do if your pet seems ill, and more.
by
Compared to humans, the number of pets infected with SARS-CoV-2 is very small. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), as of June 2020, Less than 25 pets The virus test was positive all over the world.
Since this time, additional cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in animals have been reported, but the number is still very small.The· United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Follow SARS-CoV-2 infections identified in animals.
Exactly how viruses affect animals is a continuing area of research.
Healthy animal hygiene
Despite the risk of Infected with COVID-19 from pets Is very low, but it is still important to practice proper hygiene around pets and other animals.This is an animal Can spread other illnesses To people.
Some guidelines for healthy animal hygiene are:
- Wash your hands. always Wash your hands Thoroughly after dealing with animals, their waste, or their toys. This is especially important for some species of animals that are likely to spread bacteria, such as:
- Reptiles and amphibians
- bird
- Rodents
- clean up. It is important to clean up your pet, as animals can disperse bacteria through urine and feces. This includes taking care of your dog, scooping your cat’s litter box, and cleaning your bird’s cage regularly.
- Divide. Keep animal food, toys, and supplies away from where you eat and prepare food.
- Treats bites and scratches. Scratch or I was bitten If you have animals, be sure to clean them immediately with soap and warm water.Seek medical attention if the wound is severe or if the animal is an animal Looks sick..
People have the potential to spread COVID-19 to pets. In fact, most SARS-CoV-2 infections in animals occur when pets are in close contact with people who have COVID-19.
Ann
Followed by additional reports. These include
A
The number of pets reportedly infected with SARS-CoV-2 is currently very small. Many pets infected with the virus do not have the symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, no pet died from COVID-19.
COVID-19 symptoms in pets
by
- heat
- Looks dull or lethargic
- Coughing and sneezing.
- Dyspnea
- I have a runny nose
- Rheum
- vomiting
- diarrhea
If you suspect your pet is infected with COVID-19, call your veterinarian to discuss the next steps. Many veterinarians offer telephone or telemedicine consultations during a pandemic. If you are currently infected with COVID-19, avoid taking your pet to a veterinarian.
COVID-19 inspection is available for pets, but regular inspection
Take care of your pet with COVID-19
Most pets that get sick with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and can be cared for at home. If your pet tests positive for COVID-19, do the following:
- Please leave your pet at home. Avoid taking your pet to public spaces such as dog parks, pet day care, and groomers. If you don’t have a private backyard, tie your dog to the leash and walk 6 feet away from others.
- Isolate your pet. Keep your pet in a separate room from other people and animals in your home.Make sure your pet recovers and limits contact with your pet Please wear a mask When you care for them.
- Clean and disinfect. Wear gloves as you do and keep cleaning your pet’s excrement regularly. Disinfect bowls and toys, then wash with warm water. Be sure to wash your hands after that.
- Wash soft items. It is safe to clean your pet’s bedding and stuffed animals with the rest Your laundry.. The combination of warm water and laundry detergent is sufficient to kill the virus.
- Monitor the symptoms. Carefully track your pet’s symptoms. Contact your veterinarian immediately if you notice any of the following:
- New symptoms have appeared
- Symptoms are getting worse
- Your pet has breathing problems
It is important to follow the veterinarian’s instructions if the pet may be around another person or animal again. In general, this is the case when both of the following are true:
- Your pet has not shown COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours.
- At least 14 days have passed since the last positive test of the pet Or The follow-up test is negative.
You may be wondering what steps you can take to protect your pet from COVID-19. Here are some things you should know and shouldn’t do.
If your pet is infected with COVID-19 Follow similar guidelines Just as if the person in your home had a COVID-19. These include:
- Please wear a mask. always Please wear a mask When you are taking care of a sick pet.
- Clean it regularly. Clean and disinfect Home surface Frequent contact with your pet.The· Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lists effective disinfectants for SARS-CoV-2.
- Please wear gloves. Use gloves when cleaning up your pet’s excrement or when handling items that may be contaminated with the virus. Some examples of such items include bowls, toys and bedding.
- Wash your hands. you have to Wash your hands After dealing with your pets, their waste, or potentially contaminated items. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
Currently, there is no evidence that pets can infect people with SARS-CoV-2.However, pets it can If you are in close contact with a person with COVID-19, you will be infected with the virus.
There are steps to prevent your pet from becoming infected with COVID-19. These include:
- Reduce contact with people outside the household
- Avoid crowded or public places
- Restrict contact with pets if infected with COVID-19
Many pets exposed to the virus have no or very mild symptoms and can recover at home. If your pet has COVID-19 symptoms and is around a person infected with COVID-19, please contact your veterinarian for the following steps.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]