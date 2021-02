UK tests COVID-19 vaccine mixing and matching

British scientists began a study on Thursday to see if it’s okay to mix the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently deployed vaccines require two doses, and people are expected to receive two doses of the same type every few weeks. According to UK and US guidelines, vaccines are not compatible, but can be mixed if the same type of vaccine is not available on the second dose or if you do not know what was given on the first injection. Participants in a government-funded study will take one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine and then administer it from Pfizer or vice versa. “This study provides deeper insight into how vaccines can be used to overcome this nasty illness,” said Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom. He said it would be beneficial to have data that could support more “flexible” vaccination campaigns given the challenge of immunizing millions of people in the face of a global vaccine shortage. I did. All COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the coronavirus, primarily the peplomer that covers it. AstraZeneca and Pfizer use different technologies. AstraZeneca uses a common cold virus to carry the spike gene into the body. Pfizer is made by putting a genetic code called mRNA (a description of spike proteins) inside small fat globules. The UK study will be conducted for 13 months and will test dosing intervals at intervals of 4 and 12 weeks. A study published this week on a Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine showed that it was about 91% effective in preventing COVID-19. Some immunologists acknowledge the fact that the vaccine uses two slightly different shots made with a technique similar to AstraZeneca. However, the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are “very different, so it’s very difficult to know if they work,” said Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of biomedical technology at the University of Reading, UK. .. Matthew Snape, a new research leader at Oxford University who helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine, called for enrollment in UK volunteers over the age of 50. Scientists want to enroll more than 800 people. If the vaccines are available interchangeably, “this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery,” he said in a statement. “(It) can provide clues as to how to broaden the defense against new virus strains.” In recent weeks, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and many other countries have been hit by vaccine supply problems. AstraZeneca said it would dramatically reduce the expected dose due to manufacturing delays, and Pfizer delayed supply while upgrading its Belgian plant. ___ The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

