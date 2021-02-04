No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in North Dakota, as there are less than 1,000 active cases.

Bismarck — Thursday, February 4, the North Dakota Department of Health reported that there were no new deaths from COVID-19 and a slight increase in active cases.

The State Department of Health reported an increase in eight active cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 921. The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was 37, a decrease of 5 from the previous day.

According to the agency, 1,422 people in North Dakota have died of the disease since March. At least 846 of the state’s deaths occur in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. According to the Ministry of Health, only 11 residents of nursing homes are known to be infected in the state.

Case numbers and mortality in North Dakota have fallen sharply since their peak in mid-November, with active infections falling below 1,000 for the first time since August on Sunday, January 31st.

The state’s vaccination manager, Molly Howell, told the forum news service that the low case rate was due in part to the immunity that many North Dakota states acquired from vaccines and previous COVID-19 infections. Said that. Howell added that fewer tests are performed and fewer cases are detected in the community. Howell said he still believes that vaccination is the only way to complete herd immunity because of the emergence and potential reinfection of more infectious COVID-19 variants.

The department reported 155 new cases on Thursday, including:

23 from Williams County, including Williston.

19 from Burleigh County, including Bismarck.

17 from Cass County, including Fargo.

Approximately 2.3% of residents tested as part of the latest batch received positive results, and an average of 2.8% of residents tested in the last two weeks received positive results. Of the positives on Thursday, 43 missed the rapid test and the rest missed the traditional test.

North Dakota is the national leader in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 85% of the state’s quota already allocated to residents. To date, more than 117,000 vaccines have been given and more than 30,000 residents have received both.

