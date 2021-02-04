Residents of Allegheny County can call 211 to book a limited number of Covid vaccines

Trib LIVE daily and weekly e-mail magazine Deliver the news and information you need directly to your inbox.

Residents of Allegheny County, who do not have internet access or have problems navigating the county’s covid-19 vaccination page, are now able to book by phone, the county health department announced Thursday.

The call schedule is part of an expanded partnership with United Way, according to a statement from county officials. Telephone receptionists using the United Way 2-1-1 service can provide help and scheduling services to qualified residents seeking reservations at the county vaccine site at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville.

At around 12:30 pm, county officials said the volume of incoming calls could overrun the 2-1-1 phone line and prevent people from getting through.

“Navigating online registration can be a challenge for some older people in the county, and vaccination of this group is a top priority for the Department of Health,” said Debravogen, Director of Health Department, County. The doctor said in a statement.

She called the United Way in southwestern Pennsylvania “a great partner for the entire pandemic.”

Bogen emphasized that the supply of vaccines in the health sector is still limited. About 750 reservations can be made in the next 2 weeks. According to her, these appointments are likely to fill up soon.

Bobbi Watt Geer, president and chief executive officer of United Way in the region, said the partnership is an example of “the importance of working together.”

211 telephone receptionists can only assist with bookings on the county’s Monroeville site. Anyone who wants to make an appointment with another provider must do so through that particular provider.

A link to register for Monroeville Dispensing Points will continue to be posted on the Health Department’s covid-19 vaccine information page. alleghenycounty.us/COVIDvaccine When a vacancy occurs.The department continues to push information through Allegheny Alerts, where people can sign up to receive alleghenycounty.us/alerts

The caller must be ready to provide an email address or mobile phone number so that they can receive a reminder to schedule a second dose of the vaccine. Those who do not have either will receive instructions on when to call 211 to schedule a second dose.

Some people complain about the technology-driven process of signing up for some booking slots that normally fill up quickly.

For older people with little technical experience, it’s hard to imagine doing such a job. Bill Johnson-Walsh, head of AARP in Pennsylvania, said many residents have no access to the device. If you have access, you usually just need to communicate with your grandchildren or play games.

“It’s the whole state” Johnson-Walsh told Tribune-Review last week. “Frustration, the turmoil that’s happening. I’ve had hundreds of calls in the last few weeks and I’m just asking for help.”

In a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, Johnson Walsh and AARP recommended a centralized 800 number to call to get answers to questions. This is a system where real people can explain the process. Johnson-Walsh understands the state’s decentralized approach to vaccine distribution. Although independent hospitals and other providers rely on their own doses, life-saving vaccines are out of reach for many of the state’s most risky populations due to lack of accessible information.

“To ensure that we reduce that mortality rate, we need to be able to vaccinate those at greatest risk,” he said.

Megan Guza is a staff writer for Tribune-Review.

