DIGITAL ORIGINAL: How does the COVID-19 vaccine compare to other vaccines?

Vaccines are neither new nor unfamiliar. Many people have been vaccinated since childhood. They protect against measles, polio, flu, and now diseases like COVID-19. Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine adds new mRNA technology to many years of vaccination practice.

Comparing these new coronavirus vaccines with other vaccines:

How they work

Joseph Kontra, Head of Infections at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, explains that the mRNA (or messenger RNA) technology used in the COVID-19 vaccine has been studied for decades. “The technology for using messenger RNA dates back to the mid-1990s,” he points out.

Vaccines work by introducing synthetic pieces of mRNA into the body. “The messenger RNA is basically a chemical recipe, a recipe for making the spike protein, the protein that covers the surface of the COVID-19 virus,” explains Kontra.

mRNA enters cells in the body for a short time and produces spike proteins. Peplomers are protected by the body’s recognition as foreign substances and the production of antibodies. “The next time we look at the peplomer, it’s probably attached to the virus, and the body can react to it within hours to create a strong antibody response,” says Contra.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the first to work this way. Others work by introducing a weakened live virus, such as a measles vaccine, into the body, or by introducing a piece of the virus, such as a flu shot.

“Messenger RNA is new, but it works like any other RNA, except that it gives the message that it makes a protein instead of giving it,” explains Kontra.

Development and approval

The way the COVID-19 vaccine works may differ from other existing vaccines, but the research and approval process for developing a new coronavirus vaccine is for “all other vaccines developed.” Was the same as. ..

“Companies start with a scientific R & D mechanism for producing vaccines,” says Contra.

The vaccine then undergoes a three-stage study. The first two phases focus on the types of antibody reactions that the vaccine causes and the harmful effects of the drug.

Phase 3 research is more focused on effectiveness, Kontra explains. At this stage, participants are given either a real vaccine or a placebo, and researchers find out how many people in the vaccine and placebo groups are ill.

Throughout the study, an independent data and safety monitoring committee can oversee the research process and ask you to stop working if “something seems wrong”, “Contra says. There is also an FDA committee that reviews all the data from the study and decides whether to approve the vaccine.

Finally, the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board (a subset of the CDC) provides “final recommendations on who should be vaccinated” and dosing recommendations, Kontra explains.

“The whole process was present in the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Kontra. The reason why the coronavirus vaccine process was so much faster than other vaccinations is Operation Warp Speed According to Contra, it provided financial support to companies developing vaccines.

“Some vaccines can take years to make, not because they can’t be made in a short period of time, but because they have to invest a lot to get them up and running,” Kontra said. say.

“In addition, the unique combination of science behind the messenger RNA vaccine was the reason this seemed to go faster than usual. But in reality, all the safe stops were there. ”

Side effects

“Each vaccine has its own set of side effects,” says Kontra. He states that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be “reactive, causing some symptoms.”

Kontra says a common side effect of coronavirus vaccines is arm pain. He also states that “flu-like illnesses” such as muscle aches, headaches, and malaise can occur, especially after the second dose.

One epidemiologist says The side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are similar to those of the shingles vaccine.

Kontra states that the symptoms that an individual may experience after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are “direct evidence that the vaccine is actually functioning in the body.”

The more serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare and are experienced by less than 1% of people, Kontra adds.

effect

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are about 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 after the second dose, Kontra says. “I think most vaccinologists were dancing on the streets with a 70% effect,” he says.

For comparison CDC report The flu vaccine was 39% effective during the 2019-2020 season. In the last 11 influenza seasons dating back to 2009, influenza vaccine efficacy ranged from a high of 60% to a low of 19%.

Another common vaccination, the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, is 97% effective against measles and 88% effective against mumps after the second vaccination. According to the CDC.. The effectiveness of the vaccine against measles is important, says Kontra. “Measles is the most infectious disease on the planet.”

distribution

Like other vaccines MMR And chicken poxThe Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses for maximum efficacy. For vaccinated individuals, “because there are multiple vaccines out there and I don’t want to mix them,” Contra said, both of these shots could be done in the same vaccination clinic.

“The second dose is the same as the first dose, except that it reminds the immune system of the immunity created after the first shot,” explains Kontra. “Maximum immunity is about a week after the second. Immunity.”

Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine is slower and more rocky than many expected. According to Contra, Operation Warp Speed’s main goal was to “encourage manufacturers to work together to produce large quantities of vaccines.”

But Contra said, “The problem is that even the expected scale of production … hasn’t reached what is really needed in the short term.”

Vaccine production and distribution is not uncommon, but Contra says the situation is quite unique due to the urgency of COVID-19 vaccination in response to a pandemic. Other vaccines, such as polio vaccine, are manufactured in response to major health crises.

A History articles The first polio vaccine reportedly faced a shortage after approval. The article was first procured “to target the youngest and most vulnerable children” only in sufficient doses of the vaccine, but everyone else “closed the pool and another anxiety about social distance.” We have to wait for the summer. “

It is still unclear whether an updated dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be needed to target new strains of the virus, as in the case of annual influenza vaccinations, Kontra says.