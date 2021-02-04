British teenager waking up from a coma to a COVID-19 pandemic





British teenager who previously fell into a coma COVID-19 is now a pandemic He is now regaining consciousness and showing signs of improvement in a world that is very different from what he knew before. 19-year-old Joseph Flaville fell into a coma on March 1, three weeks before Britain was blocked. Guardian reported.. Over the last few weeks, he has regained consciousness, is able to follow orders again, move his legs, and communicate through blinking. His progress left hope for his family, despite struggling to help him understand the world around him. Flavil’s aunt, Sally Flavil Smith, told The Guardian, “I don’t know where to start.” “If someone told me what would happen last year a year ago, I wouldn’t think so. I would have believed it. How would Joseph come to understand what we all experienced? I do not know.” Photo:Double masking encouraged to fight COVID-19 spreads Although the UK reported only 23 cases of COVID-19, Flaville was attacked by a car in Central England County, Staffordshire. According to CNN.. As of Thursday, the country had recorded about 3.9 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the Guardian reported that teens were infected with the virus twice during a coma. Due to coronavirus restrictions, most of Flavir’s family could only check him by video call for the past 10 months. Meanwhile, Flaville Smith tried to briefly explain why he couldn’t meet him in person. Guardian. According to CNN, his mother was allowed to visit him, but was wearing protective equipment at a distance. She waits until it’s safe to touch him. “It’s a big deal that his mother manages emotionally and looks at him through the screen,” Flavil’s other aunt, Kate Yabo, told CNN. “You want to hold his hand, you always want to be there.” After a tough recovery journey, including seizures, Flavil’s condition has improved in the past few weeks, Yabo told CNN. “We’re still on a long way, but the steps he’s taken in the last three weeks have been absolutely incredible,” Flavil Smith told the Guardian. Family Website “Joseph’s Journey” To raise awareness of traumatic brain injury by raising funds for the costs associated with the recovery of flavile. As of Sunday, the family had raised about $ 40,000, according to the website.

