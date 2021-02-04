The cancer patient was not responding to treatment. Then they received a poop transplant.

For some cancer patients, “poop transplantation” may enhance the positive effects of immunotherapy, a treatment designed to restore the immune system against cancer cells.

Not all cancer patients respond Immunotherapy Drug.For example, only about 40% of advanced patients melanoma Get long-term benefits from the drug, according to, a type of skin cancer Recently Estimate .. Scientists have sought to identify the difference between patients who respond well to immunotherapy and those who do not, and have focused on what is probably suspicious: the microbes that live in the gut.

Now, a new study published in the journal on February 4th Science There is increasing evidence that proper bowel bugs can improve a patient’s response to immunotherapy and help stop the disease from progressing or shrink the tumor.

In this study, scientists collected stool from patients with melanoma who responded well to immunotherapy, and then transplanted feces (and microbes) into the intestines of 15 patients who had never previously responded to the drug. Six out of fifteen patients responded to immunotherapy for the first time after transplantation, showing either tumor shrinkage or disease stabilization that lasted more than a year.

Author of the study, cancer immunologist, co-leader of the Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman, and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.The team associated changes in bowel bugs with changes in both tumor growth and tumor growth Immune system For example, some participants show an increase in specific immune cells, antibody It appeared in their blood.

Despite the positive changes seen in some patients, fecal transplants do not help all patients whose cancer resists immunotherapy, Zaruru said. For example, in a new study, 9 out of 15 patients did not benefit from treatment. As part of the study, the team began sifting through the differences between those who improved after the transplant and those who did not.

Intestinal worms as a cancer treatment

The idea of ​​combining fecal transplantation with immunotherapy came from a study in mice with tumors. There, rodents responded differently to the drug, depending on the gut flora they carry. According to Science Magazine .. Scientists have found that fine-tuning the mouse gut flora (a collection of bacteria, viruses, and other microbes in the gastrointestinal tract) can improve this response, but which microbes made a difference. I didn’t know.

That said Improved response of mice to immunotherapy After being given feces by a human cancer patient whose tumor has shrunk due to immunotherapy. “When they took unresponsive mice and gave them the right bugs … they were able to turn unresponsive mice into responsive mice,” Zalor said.

Other studies show that when human patients take antibiotics that alter the gut flora, they are less likely to respond to immunotherapy, and more evidence that gut bacteria make a big difference to people. It was shown to be offered.

Seeing the positive effects of fecal transplantation in mice, scientists began testing treatment in humans, starting with a few small clinical trials.

With two people like that trial Patients, led by researchers at the Sheva Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, received both fecal transplants and oral pills containing dry stools. The patient then took an immunotherapeutic drug called “checkpoint block.” This essentially helps to brake the immune cells and amplify their activity against the tumor. A subset of these patients who were previously unresponsive to the drug suddenly began to respond.

A new study by Zarour and his colleagues reflects these positive results, but is also beginning to address important questions. How Do bowel bugs increase the effectiveness of immunotherapy?

To answer this question, the team scrutinized the microorganisms present in the donor’s stool sample and recipient before and after the fecal transplant. The team also collected blood and tumor cell samples to evaluate the patient’s immune response over time and performed computed tomography (CT) scans to track tumor growth. Then I used artificial intelligence to find a connection between all these data points.

Of the 15 patients, 9 did not respond to immunotherapy after the transplant. However, one of the six responders responded completely to the checkpoint blocker. This means that the tumor has shrunk so much that it can no longer be detected. The other two responded partially. That is, the tumor shrank but did not disappear. Three have not shown disease progression for over a year. In all six of these patients, microorganisms from the donor’s stool quickly settled in the intestine, increasing the number of some newcomers that were previously associated with positive immunotherapy results.

This change in gut flora triggered an immune response when the bodies of six patients began to produce antibodies that recognized new worms. These antibodies appeared in their blood. The link between bacteria-specific antibodies and cancer is not well understood, but some of these antibodies are thought to help stimulate the immune system to hunt down tumor cells, Zaluru said.

“The increased bugs in responders actually correlated with positive immunological changes,” he said. These patients also created a larger arsenal of activated T cells (immune cells that can target and kill cancer cells), but with fewer substances that suppress the immune system. For example Interleukin-8 (IL-8) can attract immunosuppressive cells to the tumor site, thus blunting the effectiveness of immunotherapy. However, IL-8 was reduced in 6 responding patients.

By comparison, cells that secrete IL-8 increase In 9 patients who did not respond to fecal transplantation. Based on this new data, Zalor said that “IL-8 seems to play a really important role in regulating a patient’s response” to a two-part treatment.

Compared to 6 reactive patients, the other 9 also had less noticeable immune responses to transplantation and lower levels of beneficial bacteria of interest. Some people had a different intestinal microbiome than the fecal donor. This suggests that the bacteria did not take over the intestine, as seen in reactive patients.

In general, “the gut flora may be just one of many reasons why it doesn’t respond to a particular treatment,” said Zalor, who hopes that fecal transplants will help everyone. not. That said, the immune changes seen in the six responders, including a decrease in IL-8, provide hints as to why it works for some people.

In the future, these results need to be validated in a larger group of patients with melanoma, and in other cancer patients whose disease resists immunotherapy, Zaluru said.

Dr. Jeffrey Weber, co-director of the New York University Langone Health melanoma research program and oncologist, said, although small, “benefits when microbiota manipulation is added to cancer immunotherapy. Provide solid evidence that it can be brought. Those who were not involved in the research. However, assuming that these results apply to other patients, fecal transplantation may not be the best way to bring useful microbes into the gut, Weber said in an email.

In the future, the bacteria may be lyophilized and then taken orally, Weber said. This approach can include, for example, similar oral contraceptives used in other trials. Alternatively, scientists can isolate certain metabolites produced by useful bacteria and use them as drugs, Weber said. “The big question is which metabolites from the’favorable’bacterial species are actually the source of the benefits,” he said.

Originally published in Live Science.