A UK study tests whether vaccination with two different COVID-19 vaccines is effective





A new vaccine test is underway in the UK to test whether mixing and matching are different COVID-19 vaccine The first and second doses are effective, BBC News reports. The country is currently using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Both require two doses. In this study, conducted by the National Vaccination Schedule Evaluation Consortium, each patient receives a single dose. 800 volunteers over the age of 50 will participate in the trial. COVID-19 Still a vaccine. They are vaccinated twice, as usual, every 4 or 12 weeks, one with Oxford shots and the other with Pfizer shots. If regulators approve the use of other vaccines, they may be added to the study. The study lasts 13 months, but scientists hope to have some first discoveries by June. During that time, no changes have been made to the current vaccination process. If effective, this may make vaccine deployment more flexible. According to scientists, mixing vaccines can also enhance human protection. Professor Jonathan Vantam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, learns whether vaccines can be mixed offers “decisive benefits” due to the large number of people in need of shots and potential supply constraints. BBC News reports. Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi told BBC News that this approach of mixing vaccines has long been used for other illnesses such as hepatitis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella. Some Ebola vaccination programs have mixed different vaccines to improve protection. The study’s lead investigator, Professor Matthew Snape of Oxford University, told the BBC Radio that animal studies showed “better antibody responses on a mixed schedule rather than a linear schedule.” He said this was a “very exciting study” that provided information for vaccine deployment around the world. “It would be really interesting to see if the various delivery methods actually lead to an enhanced immune response. [in humans], Or at least as good a response as giving a linear schedule of the same dose, “he said. A similar study conducted in Russia by British and Russian scientists tested the combination of Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. BBC news report. The United States is currently Pfizer-BioNTech And modern COVID 19 vaccine. Vaccination Implementation Advisory Board (ACIP) States that these two vaccines are incompatible with each other or with other COVID-19 vaccines, and that the safety and efficacy of the combination vaccine has not been evaluated. But recently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Updated guidelines To allow a second dose of another brand “in exceptional circumstances”. For example, “In very rare situations, some people may simply not have the documentation or may not know which vaccine was given on the first dose.

