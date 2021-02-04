NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 test positive rate has steadily declined, reporting 51 deaths

Las Vegas (KLAS) — Nevada reports 51 COVID-19-related deaths due to test positive rates and daily cases appearing to be on a downward trajectory.

Of these 51 deaths, 47 were reported in Clark County, according to data released Thursday. The state’s 14-day moving average currently kills 17 people per day.

Nevada reports 889 new COVID-19 cases, including 696 from Clark County. The total number of cases in the state is currently 281,596. There are a total of 216,817 people in Clark County.

Since January 31, the total number of cases per day has fallen below 1,000.

The test positive rate fell again on Wednesday, dropping from 16.9% to 16.5% and continued to decline from 14 January. A record (22.3%) was reported on December 8, 2020. Clark County has a test positive rate of 18.0. %.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, 11,391 tests were conducted on the final day.

for 16th For the week in a row, Clark County has been flagged for an increase in disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on the Nevada Health Response County Standards Tracker. The county was flagged as having high disease transmission after meeting high case rates and high test positive criteria. Clark is one of the 11 counties flagged by the tracker and is updated daily on the DHHS dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 1,450 per 100,000 and a positive test rate of 18.0%.

Vaccination renewal

The DHHS Analytical Bureau added a “Vaccination” tab to the dashboard on Wednesday, February 3rd. This provides weekly vaccination counts and includes total doses reported to have been administered in Nevada WebIZ, total vaccinations reported to have started, and total vaccinations reported to have been completed.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports that 288,531 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Nevada. According to the dashboard, Clark County has received 192,577 doses.

The· CDC vaccination data Shows that Nevada has been vaccinated more than 417,875 times as of February 3.

The following is Wednesday’s full COVID-19 report, February 3rd.

Nevada hospitalization

Note: The state has not updated hospitalization data, including the number of patients on the ICU unit or ventilator. Sunday Or holiday..

According to the state Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHHS), The number of inpatients in Nevada down On Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 24 on the last day, The current total is 1,121 confirmed / suspicious cases..

inside that February 1st ReportThe Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) said that COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline at Nevada Hospitals. According to the NHA, the warning is “The confirmed cases of COVID-19 are above the highs recorded in the previous wave. (Previous peak: 971 vs. today’s n = 1086).”

Hospitalizations in the north and south are declining, but there is a “significant decline” in northern Nevada. According to the NHA, COVID-19 patients occupy 8% of staffed hospital beds, only 2% of available ventilators and 6% of licensed ICU beds.

More data from Nevada Hospital Association (As of February 2):

State-wide licensed bed occupancy: 81%

ICU unit utilization rate: 64%

Ventilator in use: 37%

The state set a record high for 2,025 inpatients on December 13.

Top 5 Number of hospitalizations (state-wide) Reporting date 1 2,025 December 13 2 2,008 December 15th 3 2,001 December 22 Four 1,996 December 20th, December 21st Five 1,988 December 29 click Click here to view the DHHS dashboard, 6 pages

ICU / ventilator data for Wednesday, February. 3:

There were 254 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, down five from Tuesday.

DHHS reports that 153 patients are on ventilator, a decrease of 6 from Tuesday.

Nevada Cases, Tests, Deaths

Currently, there are 281,596 confirmed cases and 4,424 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 889 new cases reported on the final day.

Over 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 84 of the last 93 days. The state set a record of COVID-19 cases at 3,402 on January 6.

The largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada is:

Top 5 COVID-19 Number of Cases (State-wide) Reporting date 1 3,402 January 6 2 3,194 December 4th 3 3,159 November 24 Four 3,063 December 8th Five 2,988 December 22 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—確認済みのケース]tab

DHHS reports 51 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state. Currently, the moving average of daily deaths for 14 days is 17.

“Remember that the mortality rate we see corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response said in a news release.

State recent updates COVID-19 daily death graph (On the DHHS dashboard[死亡率の傾向](Tab) shows that the death toll was highest on December 22 (46), with 45 deaths on December 10, December 18, and January 11.

Nevada DHHS states that it is important to note that death reports are often delayed. Cumulative daily deaths are displayed by date of death, not the date the death was reported to the state. The total number of deaths across states in the first tab is Equal to the total number of cumulative deaths per day, as the exact date of death is unknown or awaiting reporting.

The maximum number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded per day in Nevada is:

Top 5 Deaths (state-wide) Reporting date 1 46 December 22 2 45 December 10, December 18, January 11 3 43 December 6th 6th Four 41 December 30 Five 40 December 8th January 9th 20 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—死亡]tab

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,522,551 tests were conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 11,391 over the last 24 hours.

Currently, the test positive rate is reported as an average of 14 days, 16.5% as of Wednesday, down from 16.9% the day before.That Reached 10% on October 24th But before that, Nevada hadn’t tested more than 10% positive since September 1.

* Note: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports The day before..

Clark County Cases, Tests, Deaths

Of the 889 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada, approximately 78% (696) were reported in Clark County on Wednesday. Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) On thursday.

There are currently a total of 3,398 deaths, 216,817 confirmed cases, and 11,989 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Southern Health District dashboard. Updated daily..

Southern Nevada exceeded 200,000 COVID-19 cases on 17 January.

On the final day, 47 deaths were reported in Clark County. The latest report states that the health district killed 146.6 people for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 5,136 positive cases Reported in the county in the last 7 days.

Approximately one-third (30.4%) of cases reported in Clark County are Hispanic, the most affected ethnic group in the region, and nearly half (45.8%) of positive cases reported in the county. The age group is 25-49 years old. ..

SNHD includes the number of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndromes (MIS-C) in its daily report. There were 11 cases in January and new reports on February 4, for a total of 43 cases.

All of these cases were reported in children younger than 14 years, all of whom were COVID-19 positive.

MIS-C is a condition in which various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, can become inflamed.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. Although there is no known cause, many children with MIS-C had close contact with the virus that causes COVID-19, or with infected people.

The number of people recovering from the virus in Clark County continues to grow. The latest county update estimates a total of 203,011 recovered cases. According to this, this is 93.6% of all cases reported in the county. Latest report of SNHD..

Health district provides Daily map containing the number of positive tests for each zip code in Clark County..

UNLVCOVID-19 Case Update

UNLV has changed the way COVID-19 cases are reported. At the end of each week, the university updates the graph to record new cases.

According to the latest report, 18 new COVID-19 cases were recorded last week, 14 of which were students, 3 were staff and 1 was faculty. A total of 697 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

Governor Sisorak Extend the state’s current mitigation measures for another 30 days, Because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase throughout the state. It was scheduled to end on January 15, 2021.

During ~ January 11th press conference, Health officials Shannon Bennett and Candice McDaniel provided updates on the revision of the State Vaccine Playbook. Nevada has abolished the stage aimed at clarifying priorities for immunizing some people, explaining that not all people in the age group are treated equally. And implement the strategy.

The key difference lies in the two "lanes" of vaccination outlined in the handbook. There is a "general population" lane and a "frontline / mandatory workforce" lane.

Nevada is now Vaccine Playbook 3rd Edition, Outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Governor Sisorak continues to urge the public not to give up wearing masks or social distance.

