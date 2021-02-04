Health
Large vaccination clinics will increase across Alabama next week
Huntsville health officials will launch three COVID-19 vaccination shots per minute next week to launch a large vaccination clinic where state-wide healthcare facilities will expand the standards for people eligible for vaccination. It has an ambitious goal of administration.
The Huntsville Hospital Clinic is located in Jacy Building, John Hunt Park, away from Airport Road and is available to those who have registered and met the standards set by the Alabama Public Health Service. Shots are managed within JC Building, not drive-through base.
Huntsville expanded its vaccination efforts on Monday, expanding the number of people targeted for shots to those aged 65 and over, and new professions defined by ADPH as “essential”, such as teachers and grocery store employees. Enlarge.
Mobile, Hoover, and Auburn locations have processed people to be vaccinated in large clinics this week.
Next week, ADPH will launch a large-scale vaccination clinic, designating eight sites in the state. Aniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, Tuscaloosa. This is the first time in Alabama that each site offers more than 1,000 vaccines daily.
David Spirers, president and chief executive officer of Huntsville Hospital, said the hospital will receive an additional dose of Pfizer vaccine, with the goal of immunizing as many as 2,000 people each day. Those who received the first vaccination will also be vaccinated for the second time, Spillers said.
“We do 1,500-2,000 people a day in the clinic,” Spillers said. “We feel comfortable being able to handle that number of people.
“In this context, if we were to 2,000 people a day and 10 hours a day, we would have more than 3 people vaccinated per minute. To do that, we had to put the system in place. I need a lot. “
At other sites around the site, about 800 people are receiving injections due to limited vaccine supply. Officials said they wanted to increase that capacity by 1,000 per day by the weekend.
“The biggest limitation currently controlling a pandemic is the availability of vaccines,” says Spillers.
Vaccine registration is available at the following link:
Opera Squid East Alabama Medical Center
Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center
Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa
In Mobile and Baldwin counties, you can also call 251-341-2819 to register for Infirmary Health.
At Anniston, you can call 256-235-5600 to register with the Northeast Alabama Community Health Center.
