Oregon Coronavirus: State Reports 730 New Cases, 7 New Deaths





Thursday’s Oregon Health Department reported 730 new confirmed or estimates Coronavirus Cases and 7 more deaths. Authorities also announced that they would begin publishing data on variants of the virus present in Oregon. As of Thursday, there were four cases of the first identified variants in the United Kingdom, and no cases of South African or Brazilian variants, officials said. If there are new cases by county: Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Colombia (6), Couse (16), Curry (1), Deschutz (17), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2) , Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Clackamas (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln (6), Lynn (14), Malfour (1), Marion (75) , Multnomah (141), Pork (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (85), Yamhill (17). Who died: The 1,992th Oregon death associated with the coronavirus became symptomatological on January 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died at the St. Alfonsus Medical Center on January 30, 86-year-old Baker County. I’m a man. The 1,993th death was a 78-year-old Deschutes County man who was positive on January 14 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on January 31. The 1,994th death was a 77-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on January 25 and died on February 2 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. The 1,995th death was a 77-year-old woman from Marion County, positive on December 31, and died at Salem Hospital on February 2. The 1,996th death was a 91-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on January 30 and died at Salem Hospital on February 2. The 1,997th death was a 99-year-old Wasco County woman who was positive on January 30 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on February 1. The 1,998th death was a 66-year-old Coos County man who died at Bay Area Hospital on February 3, test positive on January 28. Except for the above cases, each person who died had an underlying illness, and state authorities worked to determine if the person had an underlying illness. Prevalence of infectious diseases: On Thursday, the state reported 833 new positive tests, equal to a 4.2% positive rate, out of 19,839 tests performed. Who was infected: Newly identified or presumed infections increased among the following age groups: 0-9 (27); 10-19 (105); 20-29 (133); 30-39 ( 125); 40-49 (118); 50-59 (97); 60-69 (62); 70-79 (28); 80 years and older (18). Who is in the hospital: The state reported that 261 Oregons with confirmed coronavirus infections are currently hospitalized on Thursday, five fewer than Wednesday. Of them, 58 coronavirus patients were in the intensive care unit. Five fewer people than Wednesday. Vaccine administered: Oregon administered a dose of 486,861 of the 706,575 received. This is almost 69% of its supply. Oregon reported 15,173 newly administered doses, including Wednesday 11,519 and the rest from the previous day. Since it started: Oregon reported 145,320 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 1,998 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, the state has reported 3,253,665 lab reports from testing. -Kale Williams; [email protected]503-294-4048; @sfkale

