Authorities seize doses from clinics that vaccinated teachers early

Georgia clinics that ignored state rules on who is eligible to be vaccinated with COVID-19 and gave teachers injections before their turn were banned from vaccination for six months. It was.

State health officials confiscated about 470 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Elberton’s medical center on Friday, after discovering that it helped teachers skip the line. KYFF4.

Georgia is still in the first stage of vaccination, and healthcare workers, caregiver residents and staff, law enforcement members, and people over the age of 65 are eligible for vaccination.

Teachers are not yet qualified, but White House and CDC officials say it is safe for students and teachers to return directly to school without vaccination.

According to many CDC studies, children are rarely infected and the coronavirus is rarely spread in schools.

"Vaccine providers are at the current stage of vaccination to ensure that the state's limited vaccine supply is delivered to those at greatest risk," a Georgia Public Health Service official said in a statement. Must be observed. "









At Georgia clinics, teachers were able to skip the vaccination line as the state's development was slow, with less than one million people at high risk of being vaccinated.













The Elberton Medical Center (pictured) ignored Georgia’s guidelines for vaccination eligibility and gave teachers COVID-19 shots.Hundreds of doses were confiscated and vaccinations were banned for 6 months





The clinic said it would extend its vaccination program beyond the groups approved to take shots by the state and vaccinate teachers who returned directly to work.

About 40% of teachers and other staff in El Barton County School District have already been vaccinated-perhaps ahead of schedule-officials said. US News and World Report..

The clinic appealed the state’s decision, but it was rejected.

The illegal activity of Elberton’s medical center will have a devastating impact on the small rural counties that surround it.

It is the largest vaccination site in the region and has received approximately 4,000 of the 5,000 vaccinations assigned to Elberton since January.

The clinic is only allowed to hold the vaccines needed to give people a second vaccination, and a refusal to appeal means that further vaccines will be stopped for the next 6 months.

Dosages from fraudulent clinics are being redistributed to pharmacies in other regions. Recently, at least one person was allowed to give a COVID-19 shot. This is probably the result of Elberton’s blunder.

Georgia’s vaccination efforts are progressing slowly, and some of the state’s most endangered people may not yet be protected from the coronavirus.

Only 7.7% of the population has been vaccinated at least once, and the state uses only 60% of the federal vaccinations.

Only 14 states, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Road Island, Massachusetts, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Alabama, Iowa, and Idaho, have lower vaccination ranks than Georgia.

However, vaccines are widespread throughout the country, and many at-risk people have not yet been vaccinated.

The White House and the CDC have updated their guidance to report that they have stopped vaccination because they couldn’t find someone to vaccinate before the state rotted, so vaccination was given to people over the age of 65. I urged the state to inoculate.

This was aimed at speeding up deployment and protecting more people faster, but did not push the most risky people behind the line.

The CDC also states that keeping schools open for face-to-face learning is a top priority.

Also, teachers do not need to be vaccinated.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for a safe reopening of school,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said at a White House press conference Wednesday.

“There is increasing data suggesting that schools can be safely reopened, and safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated.”

According to three studies, as long as students and teachers took precautions such as wearing masks and social distance during face-to-face learning, the school was not forced to close again.

In a study of six school districts in North Carolina, researchers did not find cases of child-to-adult transmission that occurred at school.

