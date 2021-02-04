Why new coronavirus variants emerge and what they mean to you

The catastrophic surge in new daily COVID-19 cases in the United States is slowly beginning to decline, and vaccination is beginning to protect millions of the country’s most vulnerable people.

But can the rest from the worst chapters of the pandemic so far be undone by a new coronavirus mutant that experts say could present a variety of challenges for experts to control the virus? , Can get worse.

3 specifics variant I have sounded the alarm bell so far. B.1.1.7 confirmed in the United Kingdom, B.1.351 in South Africa, P.1 in Brazil, all of which have been detected in the United States. Experts believe in B.1.1. .. 7. “50-70% highly contagiousThis means that more people are more likely to be infected than past variants.

As England has suffered in recent months, it may pave the way for more hospitalizations and ultimately more deaths.There, hospitals struggled to respond to the state due to the significant increase in cases dating back to new variants. Rapid increase in COVID-19 patients, And the country has set a new record for daily deaths across the country.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that B.1.1.7 is possible Become the dominant variant in the United States By March.

B.1.351 raised concerns about its apparent ability to affect the performance of each of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, but there is currently evidence that both vaccines are completely ineffective. There is none. On the other hand, P.1 is problematic because it has emerged and is widespread in Brazilian cities that are already infected with the virus. May cause reinfection.. According to the CDC, these variants also appear to be “easier and faster to spread” than other variants.

“When the infection level is so high, there are many opportunities for the virus to adapt.”

“These variants can change the course of this pandemic, which is definitely a concern,” said Dr. Kurtika Kuppari, an assistant professor of medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

It is normal for viruses, especially those that are as widely circulating as coronaviruses, to mutate over time.

Ryan McNamara, a researcher at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, said: “At such a high level of infection, there are more opportunities for the virus to adapt.

Most mutations do not change anything important about the virus or the illness it causes. Harmful.. However, sometimes useful mutations occur, and under the right circumstances, that version of the virus can spread better than before.

Researchers have shown how exactly these variants differ from their predecessors and how the efficacy of existing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, including those not yet approved in the United States. I’m still evaluating if it affects.That B.1.1.7 can cause More serious cases of illnessHowever, the CDC emphasizes that “more research is needed to confirm this finding.”

Beyond concerns about increased hospitalizations and mortality, yet another surge in cases means that the United States is an increasing proportion of “long-haul carriers” or patients who remain symptomatic for months after the initial infection. Kuppalli said it could. She added that the condition could also seriously damage the national health system, not to mention the patient’s own quality of life and emotional well-being.

The United States is by no means powerless against even the horrifying prospects raised by the new variety. In the news on January 21st briefing At the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease specialist, emphasized that he and other experts are “very careful” about these variants, “changing vaccines.” If there is a need to do so, there is an alternative plan. ” .. “

Here we look at how the virus mutates, and why tracking new variants and strengthening personal precautions is key to controlling a pandemic.

How does the virus mutate?

When the coronavirus infects a new host, it uses that person’s cells to make a copy of itself. Some genomes should contain errors or mutations that make a slightly different copy than the original virus that caused the infection.

“The virus is constantly mutating,” said Stanley Pearlman, a doctor and coronavirus researcher at the University of Iowa. “And most of the time, these mutations don’t help the virus, so they go nowhere. In fact, some of them may kill the virus.”

However, mutations can also give the virus an advantage.

In this pandemic situation, its normal viral replication process has been driven by more than 100 million people around the world who are known to have been infected in the past year or so. This means that the virus has ample opportunity to acquire mutations and potentially better infects us.All three variants above CDC radar There is a mutation in the spike protein. Peplomers are some of the viruses that successfully invade cells in the first place.

This is not the first time the virus has mutated and become more infectious since the pandemic began. According to the World Health Organization First coronavirus strain The first one detected in Wuhan was replaced by one with a specific mutation called D614G.

Journal Nature report By June 2020, “D614G mutations were found in almost all. [coronavirus] Samples from all over the world. “

Researchers in the United States said last fall that the mutation altered the virus’s peplomer. Better cell invasion and infection..They allowed the virus to replicate faster and become more contagious, but determined that the mutation could have rendered it. Easy to be neutralized By the antibodies that people get by vaccination.

According to McNamara, the virus’s main goal has always been to “maintain” itself, and this particular pathogen has infected humans in a fairly short period of time. He said that the relatively large number of variants that the world has detected over the past year or so indicates that the coronavirus is still adapting to new hosts. The only way that can interfere with that natural process is to stop the spread of the virus itself.

What the United States can do to keep variants away

In some countries, if someone is positive within the border, a regular random genomic sequence of the virus is performed to help researchers understand which variants predominate and where they are spread.

Compared to other countries, the United States is not implemented as a powerful nationalized sequence program. According to the Associated Press, “Less than 1 percent Positive [virus] The “specimens” are sequenced here, but “the UK is sequenced about 10 percent.”

Experts say the United States I can and should do moreGiven the amount of virus circulating and the possibility of new notable variants also occur in the state. Researchers are already on the lookout for what is called CAL.20C. First detected in California last month.

CDC it is Strengthen sequencing effortsIncludes collecting 750 samples of virus per week from the State Health Department and other public health agencies for the sequence.

Vaccination is undoubtedly as important to public health tools as ever, and new variants are unlikely to completely eliminate the high levels of protection provided by the two vaccines allowed for emergency use.Pfizer and BioNTech have their vaccines Still protect For both “key mutations” in B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.

Both companies also Booster Shot Development As Bloomberg News first reported, it has the potential to improve the immune response to new variants of the virus.Modana Presentation Expecting the existing double-dose vaccine regimen to be “defensive against new strains” in late January [of the virus] It has been detected so far, but we plan to test a “booster candidate” that provides additional protection against B.1.351. Potential future stocks.. “

Both vaccines elicit a “polyclonal” response. That is, it encourages the body to make several different types of antibodies that target different parts of the virus. The virus would need to “extensively modify itself” to completely circumvent the protection produced by the vaccine, McNamara said.

Mutants have already demonstrated the ability to partially reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. According to Reuters, the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has an overall effectiveness of 66%, the company reports. Returned different results It depends on the region tested during the clinical trial. In the United States, “efficacy reached 72%”, but in South Africa, efficacy reached 57% if B.1.351 “accounted for 95% of reported COVID-19 cases” during the study. ..

According to the World Health Organization,Vaccine efficacy“” Refers to the rate at which vaccinated people have a lower incidence of illness than those who have not been vaccinated. In other words, it focuses on prevention. However, in addition to completely preventing the disease, vaccines can also reduce the chance of getting a serious illness. Reuters said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was “Prevention of severe illness In South Africa. “

The presence of coronavirus variants underscores the importance of immunizing Americans as quickly and efficiently as possible.

According to Fauci, the presence of a coronavirus mutant Emphasize the importance of vaccination of Americans As quickly and efficiently as possible.

“If we can implement a vaccine program using the vaccines we are currently using and reduce the level of virus replication and dynamics within the community to very low levels, the virus will mutate as efficiently as when the infection explodes. Nothing to do, “Fauci told PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff.

In fact, we already have the tools we need to prevent the spread of these variants and reduce the chances of new variants emerging in the United States. It is the same pandemic precaution that has been implemented since the country was first blocked in March. last year’s.

“We know, to some extent, how to prevent the spread, and by preventing the spread, we prevent the disease,” Perlman said.

Adhering to protocols such as social distance, limiting contact with people outside the household, and wearing masks reduce the chances of the virus mutating and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.

“This is a collaboration,” said Kuppali. “So we all need to play their part.”

