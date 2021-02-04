Arviat sees two new cases of COVID-19 a few days before the community’s second vaccine clinic





Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Arviat. New incidents are tightening community restrictions, as other areas such as Kitikmeot and Kitikmeot have seen schools. Resume On thursday. According to a Nunavut Territory government news release, the number of active cases in Nunavut Territory is all 14 in Arviat. Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut Territory, urged Albia Miut to continue public health measures and stay at home as much as possible. Access to the community is restricted except for medical or other essential reasons. “I am grateful to everyone in the community for their tireless efforts to fulfill their role,” he said in the release. The clinic for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be held in Arviat from February 10th to 13th. Those who miss one dose can call the health center to make a reservation, but according to the release, the second one will be prioritized. It states that everyone with the virus is doing well and quarantining, and contact tracing is underway to understand how the cases are related. Arviat is the most affected community of COVID-19, with one death and 252 cases, accounting for 85% of all cases reported in Nunavut. At Whale Cove, the outbreak of COVID-19 was officially declared by the Ministry of Health on February 4, and public health restrictions were relaxed. As of midnight Thursday, up to 15 people can attend indoor gatherings and 100 people can attend outdoor gatherings. Indoor spaces such as community centers are limited to 50 people or 50% of capacity, whichever is less. Inuglak School is moving to Stage 2 of its opening plan. In other words, elementary school students attend full-time, and high school students combine in-school learning with distance learning.

