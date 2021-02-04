LSU Health Shreveport Doctor Answers COVID-19 Vaccine Question

Dr. Maroun Mahanna, professor and chairman of pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport, and his colleagues spoke to the general public at a noon meeting on Wednesday to “correct the record” regarding COVID-19 and vaccination.

Mhanna and two of his colleagues discussed their concerns, test benefits, questions about viral infections, and available vaccines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two vaccines are currently approved and recommended to prevent COVID-19. One is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the other is Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. John Vanquier, a professor at LSUHS and responsible for pediatric infectious diseases, talked about the benefits of getting a vaccine and its safety.

“We know that in the early stages when people are infected with COVID-19, most people have no symptoms at all. This is one of the most important features of this type of infection compared to influenza. That’s what Vanchiere said. “We also learned that people who are about to develop symptoms have very high levels of the virus in their nose. This is the period during which transmission is most likely to occur. In fact, they are infected with the virus. Before I noticed. “

According to Vanchiere, the vast majority of people are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.

“People who progress to more serious illnesses, lung stages, and hyperinflammatory stages are those who go to the emergency room and hospital,” Vanquier said.

Currently, one of the biggest concerns for Vanquier is the lack of a “home run” in the treatment (medicine) category.

“There are some treatments that are at best moderately effective,” Vanchiere said.

According to Vanquier, what scares him most as an infectious disease doctor about COVID-19 is the asymptomatic carrier who spreads the virus.

“We saw this in nursing homes and prisons, and in the community,” Vanquier said. “The potential for its spread is maximized before people show any symptoms.”

Another concern with Vanchiere is the unpredictable consequences at all ages.

“My team has been working in a nursing home for almost a year now. I’ve seen a 104-year-old infected with COVID and not have to go to the hospital in good health,” says Vanchiere. “But teens and young adults who haven’t been sick for a day in their lives and haven’t had any other chronic illness have also seen succumbing to the virus in a very difficult way with long-term hospitalization. . “

That unpredictability was what Vanquier said and they couldn’t explain.

The treatment used

“Our focus was on those who were hospitalized because they were most likely to die,” Vanquier said. “But when people went to the hospital in a substantive way, we couldn’t really find a group or drug that would change the outcome.”

According to Vanchiere, good treatments that have changed mortality and saved many lives are used, but drugs that can be used early in the infection to prevent the progression to serious and serious illness. Has not yet been achieved.

Why is the vaccine limited to people over the age of 70?

“There are two important factors to be aware of,” Vanchiere said. “One is that current vaccine supply is not very strong. Vaccine supply is limited. Mortality increases with age. The greatest risk of death lies with our elderly.” Said Vanchiere.

Coronavirus infection mode

Virus infections are primarily due to respiratory droplets.

“I think there may be aerosol propagation. Finer droplets can remain in the air for extended periods of time, but respiratory droplets are the maximum propagation mode,” Vanquier said. ..

Benefits of COVID-19 inspection

According to Vanchiere, diagnostics are really good now, but fewer people are going to test.

“It’s important to emphasize that testing is important,” Vanchiere said. “If you have symptoms, take a test, which allows you to identify the location of the outbreak and track down the various variants that may occur in the area.”

Regarding the UK and South Africa COVID-19 variants, Vanquier said there were no known cases “at this time in the region”, but “here we are aggressive from the samples that enter our lab. I’m looking for it. ” New virus threat center. “

Effect of COVID-19 on pregnancy

“According to currently available data, pregnant women with COVID infections do not have worse health consequences than non-pregnant women,” Vanchiere said. “But we know that due to the immune response of the pregnant mother, the mother’s infection can lead to complications in the baby.”

The consequences of the infection are not as serious for babies as some of the other viruses of the last few decades, Vanchiere added.

That said, Vanquier advised her mother to pay particular attention to precautions such as wearing a mask and washing her hands.

When asked about vaccination during pregnancy, Vanchiere said there was little data on it.

“Most of the decisions that have to be made use risk-benefit analysis, which will be individual decisions and discussions between the mother and her doctor,” he said.

In which body fluid can the virus be detected?

“We know that viruses can be detected in saliva,” Vanchiere said. “It is still unclear if it is the main mode of infection. There is little chance of infection, but if you drink it after someone who is infected with COVID, you can get COVID from saliva.”

According to Vanchiere, urine and sweat are not transmission routes, but feces are one of the areas where the virus can be detected.

“Since feces are one of the areas where viruses can be detected and sewage reflects the community level of viruses and infections, we and others use real sewage studies to find that the virus is in the population. We’re looking at where it’s abundant, “says Vanchiere. “But it is not considered an important mode of infection.”