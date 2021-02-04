Connect with us

LSU Health Shreveport Doctor Answers COVID-19 Vaccine Question

Dr. Maroun Mahanna, professor and chairman of pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport, and his colleagues spoke to the general public at a noon meeting on Wednesday to “correct the record” regarding COVID-19 and vaccination.

Mhanna and two of his colleagues discussed their concerns, test benefits, questions about viral infections, and available vaccines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two vaccines are currently approved and recommended to prevent COVID-19. One is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the other is Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. John Vanquier, a professor at LSUHS and responsible for pediatric infectious diseases, talked about the benefits of getting a vaccine and its safety.

“We know that in the early stages when people are infected with COVID-19, most people have no symptoms at all. This is one of the most important features of this type of infection compared to influenza. That’s what Vanchiere said. “We also learned that people who are about to develop symptoms have very high levels of the virus in their nose. This is the period during which transmission is most likely to occur. In fact, they are infected with the virus. Before I noticed. “

Dr. John Vanchiere of LSUHS talks about his collaboration with Willis-Knighton on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Vanchiere, the vast majority of people are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.

“People who progress to more serious illnesses, lung stages, and hyperinflammatory stages are those who go to the emergency room and hospital,” Vanquier said.

Currently, one of the biggest concerns for Vanquier is the lack of a “home run” in the treatment (medicine) category.

