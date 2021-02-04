Vaccine Reduced Nursing Home COVID-19 Cases

Share on Pinterest Nursing home residents in Orange County, California will be vaccinated against COVID-19. MediaNews Group / Orange County Register via Getty Images

Authorities report that the number of new COVID-19 cases in nursing homes has declined by almost 50 percent in recent weeks.

They say vaccination programs are a major factor.

They say success was achieved despite a high percentage of nursing home employees refusing to be vaccinated.

As the vaccination program expands, the decline in nursing home cases is a good sign for the country as a whole, experts say.

The situation at COVID-19 and US long-term care facilities has certainly changed dramatically in the last few weeks.

At the end of June, more than 54,000 residents and nursing home employees died of the disease, according to the company. Report From AARP.

AARP officials pointed out that less than 1% of the US population is resident in long-term care facilities, but by June 43% of all COVID-19 deaths occurred in these facilities.

By Thanksgiving Number of deaths Over 100,000 long-term facility residents and employees.

However, in the last two months, the number of cases has decreased dramatically, mainly due to vaccination programs.

Medicare & Medicaid Service Center in the United States on Monday report Over the past four weeks, cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes have decreased by more than 50%.

During the week ending December 20, the center reported more than 33,000 cases of the virus.

However, in the week leading up to January 24, federal agencies said there were just over 15,000 cases in nursing homes.

To some extent, development Downtrend In new cases across the country, health experts say.

This is because cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes have been significantly caused by infections in other parts of the community. Dr. Ashish K. Jha, MPH, Dean of Public Health, Brown University, Said New York Timesthis week.

However, Jha emphasized that the decline in the number of nursing homes is more pronounced than in the whole country. It also started early.

“The combination really reminds me that this isn’t just a broad national pattern, but vaccines probably play a role,” Jha told the Times.

“I’m optimistic, this is a good thing,” he said.

Other experts have told Healthline that success in nursing homes is a good sign for the overall vaccination program in the coming months.

However, there are still issues that need to be resolved in long-term care facilities, especially those in nursing homes who are hesitant to get vaccinated.