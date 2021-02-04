Health
Vaccine Reduced Nursing Home COVID-19 Cases
- Authorities report that the number of new COVID-19 cases in nursing homes has declined by almost 50 percent in recent weeks.
- They say vaccination programs are a major factor.
- They say success was achieved despite a high percentage of nursing home employees refusing to be vaccinated.
- As the vaccination program expands, the decline in nursing home cases is a good sign for the country as a whole, experts say.
The situation at COVID-19 and US long-term care facilities has certainly changed dramatically in the last few weeks.
At the end of June, more than 54,000 residents and nursing home employees died of the disease, according to the company. Report From AARP.
AARP officials pointed out that less than 1% of the US population is resident in long-term care facilities, but by June 43% of all COVID-19 deaths occurred in these facilities.
By Thanksgiving Number of deaths Over 100,000 long-term facility residents and employees.
However, in the last two months, the number of cases has decreased dramatically, mainly due to vaccination programs.
Medicare & Medicaid Service Center in the United States on Monday report Over the past four weeks, cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes have decreased by more than 50%.
During the week ending December 20, the center reported more than 33,000 cases of the virus.
However, in the week leading up to January 24, federal agencies said there were just over 15,000 cases in nursing homes.
To some extent, development Downtrend In new cases across the country, health experts say.
This is because cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes have been significantly caused by infections in other parts of the community. Dr. Ashish K. Jha, MPH, Dean of Public Health, Brown University, Said New York Timesthis week.
However, Jha emphasized that the decline in the number of nursing homes is more pronounced than in the whole country. It also started early.
“The combination really reminds me that this isn’t just a broad national pattern, but vaccines probably play a role,” Jha told the Times.
“I’m optimistic, this is a good thing,” he said.
Other experts have told Healthline that success in nursing homes is a good sign for the overall vaccination program in the coming months.
However, there are still issues that need to be resolved in long-term care facilities, especially those in nursing homes who are hesitant to get vaccinated.
Nursing home residents and staff have been a top priority since the vaccine was first distributed.
As of Saturday 3.5 million According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shots were being administered at a long-term care facility.
However, there are problems with the deployment of vaccines in nursing homes, and authorities have told Healthline that the problems will continue.
The CDC surveyed more than 11,000 nursing homes and skilled nursing homes that had at least one vaccination clinic between mid-December and mid-January.
researcher
According to the CDC, people working in nursing homes and nursing homes are also vaccinated against the flu at a lower rate than other health care workers.
Why did this happen?
Experts suggest that care workers are skeptical of Shot’s functioning and do not expect the virus to easily spread from them to the people they care for.
Charlene HarringtonRN, a PhD in behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, has been studying nursing homes for 40 years.
She tells the healthline that there is no excuse for nursing home employees to refuse the vaccine..
“It’s an educational issue,” said Dr. Harrington. “Leadership in nursing homes needs to do a better job to educate staff and show them that vaccines are not dangerous.”
According to Harrington, some nursing homes offer incentives such as gift cards to persuade them to vaccinate.
She adds that all staff at these facilities need to be vaccinated for the safety of the population and themselves.
“A significant proportion of the care provided in nursing homes comes from nursing assistants who have only four weeks of education and training,” says Harrington. “These are entry-level jobs. They don’t have much information and may be quite afraid to get vaccinated.”
Dr. Deborah LehmanHealthline, a professor of clinical pediatrics and infectious diseases at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine, says she and her colleagues are paying close attention to what’s happening in nursing homes.
She hopes it will be a good omen for all of us.
“We are all watching the numbers carefully,” Lehman said. “Nursing homes were a major factor in the early surge and accounted for most of the early cases of the epidemic. Many were very devastated early in the pandemic.”
Lehman says he encourages the decline in numbers.
“It’s likely that the virus destroyed them early and left them untouched,” she said. “They also learned early on the importance of infection control against this particularly infectious aerial virus, so do not allow outside visitors, aggressive testing, and other very strict rules. So I was able to reduce the number of infections. “
Dr. William SchaffnerAn infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, is also encouraged by this decline.
“I’m optimistic that the reduction in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes is primarily the result of vaccination,” Schaffner told Healthline. “Therefore, increased vaccination of the general public will also lead to a reduction in cases. Since nursing homes are a well-defined and closed population, the reduction in cases is easy to measure. It may take longer for the number of cases to decrease. “
Lehman says she and her colleagues will watch the development carefully.
“We are now past the holiday surge, so we expect fewer numbers,” she said. “It’s an important factor in hoping that we will continue to show decline with the start of some vaccine protection. Please refrain from the Super Bowl party.”
Regarding the fact that many nursery workers do not choose vaccines, Lehman said: “It’s very disappointing, especially given what we’ve seen over the past year. I think we need to do a better job dealing with vaccine repellent, especially among healthcare professionals.”
..
