Michigan adds 1,358 COVID-19 deaths, 74 deaths

Michigan added 1,358 new cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths on Thursday.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in Michigan is 565,251 and the total number of deaths is 14,778 since the virus was first detected in March. According to the state, 63 of Thursday’s deaths were identified during a delayed record review.

The state recorded 12,535 new cases and 487 deaths last week, flat from 16,452 new cases and 430 deaths last week.

At the end of November, the state set a weekly record of 50,892 cases. A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Data on hospitalizations, tests, and new cases all seem to be moving past the second wave that occurred in late November, so last week we’re heading in a hopeful direction. The percentage of COVID-19 tests with positive results dropped from 6.7% last week to 6.2%.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan resumed on Monday, 75 days after the interruption.

Under a new trendy order that lasts until February 21, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve indoor dining with a capacity of 25% for up to 100 people and must be closed by 10 pm every night. .. Also, the tables should be 6 feet apart and no more than 6 people per table.

Latest data

In the week of January 23, Michigan had the 23rd highest and 14th highest mortality rates across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker.

The state’s positive rate dropped to 6.2%. According to the state, one region, the Upper Peninsula, has less than 7%, and 70 counties have a positive rate of less than 10%.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Michigan ranks 35th in the country for most hospitalizations and 17th for most patients in the intensive care unit.

In Michigan, health officials said 9.2% of beds are occupied by coronavirus patients.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 1,350 adults admitted with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This decreased by 62% from its peak on December 1. According to state data, the number of patients is 305 for critical care and 165 for ventilator, and the capacity of the ICU bed is 74%.

There are significant outbreaks in 44 states across the state. The states with the fastest growing numbers of cases in a week include Virginia, Maine, Washington, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, Nevada, California, and Georgia have the highest hospitalization rates, while state data show the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan. State is slowly and continuously declining.

Active cases are the most prevalent in Wayne County, with 66,172 cases and 31,000 cases in Detroit. There are 71,000 cases in Oakland County and 56,176 cases in Macomb.

State case trackers also noted high case rates in the Genecy, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Saginaw, and Washtenau counties.

Vaccine was rolled out in stages

As the vaccine continues to be rolled out, the state aims to vaccinate 70% of the population over the age of 16 “as soon as possible” and administer 50,000 shots per day as supply increases. Said that he promised.

At this stage, groups over the age of 65 can be vaccinated and accept front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers, and prison and prison staff. Vaccines to meet demand, many health departments and hospitals say are not enough. Teachers and nursery teachers from kindergarten to grade 12 are also eligible for vaccination.

“This process is like a locomotive,” Whitmer said in a state speech. “It’s tedious and slow at first, but it gets faster and smoother as you progress. Please wait for a while as frontline workers shoot their arms 24 hours a day.”

According to data from the Michigan Vaccine website, about 1 million of the 1.71 million doses shipped to the state as of Monday.

According to the state, about 8% of Michigan’s population receives at least one dose.

Approximately 300 additional members of the Michigan National Guard have been deployed to assist in coronavirus testing and vaccination. Currently, the state has more than 600 members.

B.1.1.7, a variant of the coronavirus. Was first reported in Michigan on January 16th and was tracked to Ann Arbor retailers.

19 atypical cases have been identified in Washtenaw County and 6 in Wayne County. There are 293 cases of B.1.1.7. Known in the United States, the majority are known in Florida (186), California (127), New York (42), and Michigan (25).

“There may be more cases we haven’t identified yet, and the spread of variants that is happening now,” said Dr. Johnny Cardun, State Chief Health Officer. “… This probably means more hospitalization and mortality overall. Our current tests can identify it and our vaccine seems to be effective against it.

“We don’t want to go back to slow down the progress we’ve already made,” she said.

Khaldun said it would take months to complete vaccination at current rates, but the general public needs to be ready to vaccinate by the end of spring.

The virus is blamed on more than 446,000 deaths and 26 million confirmed infectious diseases in the United States.

Authorities are tracking at least 704 active outbreaks as of Monday, down from 717 outbreaks last week. Of the outbreaks, 164 were reported in the third week of January, 43 in long-term care facilities and 31 in schools from kindergarten to high school.

The top categories of outbreaks continue to be manufacturing and construction sites, offices, healthcare, retail, schools, and social gatherings.

The state reported 35 additional school outbreaks on Monday and added it to the list of 71 outbreaks.

The state believes that as of January 29, 481,801 people had recovered from the virus.