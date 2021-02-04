Breast cancer surpasses lung cancer as the most diagnosed cancer in the world, according to a new study





Papers published in CA: Cancer Journal for Clinicians On Thursday, there were approximately 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer in women last year, estimated to account for 11.7% of all new cancer cases. Meanwhile, a new report reports that lung cancer accounted for 11.4% of all diagnosed cases.

To date, lung cancer has been best diagnosed in previous reports covering the last two decades, said HyunA Sung, chief scientist and cancer epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, author of the paper.

“The change in rank indicates an epidemiological transition of cancer,” Son told CNN. “That was very amazing news for us.”

According to a new report, there were 2.3 million new breast cancers and 2.2 million new lung cancers in 2020. 2018, Latest year with available data Lung cancer was at the forefront-at that time, there were 2,088,849 new cases of breast cancer and 2,093,876 new cases of lung cancer. Mr Son said in an email to CNN Thursday that breast cancer awareness was rising, but mammogram screening may not be able to explain the complete increase in breast cancer diagnoses over time. “The increasing trend in breast cancer may reflect an increased prevalence of breast cancer risk factors such as overweight, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, postponement of childbirth, decreased childbirth, and decreased breastfeeding. It’s expensive, “said Son. Researchers at the American Cancer Society in Atlanta and the International Cancer Institute in France say that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths. I am writing in the report. 18% of all cancer deaths. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men and accounts for 21.5% of deaths from cancer in men. Breast cancer, on the other hand, is the leading cause of cancer death in women, accounting for 15.5%. “The burden of cancer … is growing rapidly around the world.” This report is based on data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer on cancer incidence and mortality. Overall, the data suggest that there were an estimated 19.3 million new cases and 10 million cancer deaths worldwide in 2020. According to the report, the five most commonly diagnosed cancers were breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and stomach cancer in women. The five major causes of cancer deaths the data showed were lung cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, and breast cancer in women. These estimates are derived from extrapolation of cancer data from the previous year and do not reflect the potential impact of Covid-19 on cancer diagnosis or death. “No one yet knows the full impact of pandemics on cancer statistics,” Son said. “But there are many studies that suggest that delays in diagnosis and treatment have already been seen.” Looking to the future, the new report predicts that the global burden of cancer will reach 28.4 million in 2040, an increase of 47% from last year. In the last 20 years According to the World Health Organization The number of people diagnosed with cancer has increased from an estimated 10 million in 2000 to 19.3 million in 2020. Currently, about one in five people worldwide will develop cancer in their lifetime, WHO says. “The burden of cancer incidence and mortality is growing rapidly around the world, reflecting both the aging and growth of the population, as well as changing prevalence and distribution of the major risk factors for cancer. , Some of which are related to socio-economic development, “Freddie Bray, senior author of the report and head of cancer monitoring at the International Cancer Research Institute, said in a news release. .. “Effective, resource-sensitive prophylactic and therapeutic interventions are associated with the diagnosis of cancer,” Bray said. “Coordinated integration into health plans helps reduce the global burden of cancer and narrow the apparent cancer inequality between transitional countries observed today.”

