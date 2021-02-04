Oregon reports seven more COVID-19 deaths, including 47th in Deschutes County

Tolls for the entire state are close to 2,000.730 new cases reported Thursday

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Seven new COVID-19-related deaths, including residents of the 47th Deschutes County in Oregon, have increased state deaths to 1,998, Oregon Health Department said Thursday Reported to.

OHA also reported 730 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 145,320 cases.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that a new dose of 15,173 COVID-19 vaccinations was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 11,519 doses were given on Wednesday and 3,654 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 486,861 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 706,575 vaccines have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Thursday, providing immunization data that is updated on a regular basis.

The St. Charles Health System reported that 22,516 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given as of early Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalization

Throughout Oregon, COVID-19 was admitted to 261 patients, five fewer than Wednesday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 5 fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 11 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday at 4 am, two of whom were in the ICU and both were on mechanical ventilation.

COVID-19 variant tracking

OHA is currently reporting a number of people in Oregon who have been identified as mutants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon COVID-19 Update Dashboard.. Cases of new variants will be reported via this dashboard from Monday to Friday.

The new SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and worldwide during this pandemic, and information on the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

The virus is constantly changing due to mutations, and new variants of the virus are expected to develop over time. Most variants do not change the behavior of the virus and many disappear.

OHA will continue to monitor identified variants and provide updates.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Colombia (6), Couse (16), Curry (1), Deshuts (17). ) Is in the county. ), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln ( 6), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (75), Multnomah (141), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco ( 4), Washington (85) and Yamhill (17).

The 1,992th COVID-19 death in Oregon became symptomatological on 20 January after contact with a confirmed case and died at the St. Alfonsus Medical Center on 30 January at the age of 86 in Baker County. I’m a man. He had no fundamental conditions.

The 1,993th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on 14 January and died in St. Charles Bend on 31 January. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,994th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on January 25 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on February 2. He had a fundamental condition.

The 1,995th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on 31 December and died at Salem Hospital on 2 February. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,996th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on January 30 and died at Salem Hospital on February 2. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,997th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 99-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on January 30 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on February 1. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,998th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on January 28 and died at Bay Area Hospital on February 3. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

