Global Cancer Report Discovers Most Commonly Diagnosed Breast Cancers in 2020





For the first time, breast cancer in women is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, according to a joint report by the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), Global Cancer Statistics 2020. According to the report published in CA: Cancer Journal for CliniciansIn 2020, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases occurred, with nearly 10 million dying from cancer-related causes. Overall, the data show that 1 in 5 men and women worldwide develop cancer in their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die of the disease. I did. “The burden of cancer incidence and mortality is growing rapidly around the world, reflecting both the aging and growth of the population, as well as changing prevalence and distribution of the major risk factors for cancer. , Some of which are related to socio-economic development. ”Freddie Bray, PhD, and MSc, senior authors of the report, are heads of cancer monitoring at IARC and stated in a press release. “Effective and resource-sensitive preventive and therapeutic interventions are associated with the diagnosis of cancer. Coordinated integration into health plans has reduced the global burden of cancer and is observed today. Helps narrow the apparent cancer inequality between transitional countries. “ Based on the level of gender, geography, social and economic development, the report details cancer incidence and mortality at the global level. In addition, the article describes the associated risk factors for 10 major cancer types and possible preventative measures, accounting for more than 60% of newly diagnosed cancer cases and more than 70% of cancer deaths. I have. Breast cancer in women was found to be the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer in an estimated 2.3 million new cases (11.7%), followed by lungs (11.4%), colorectal polyps (10.0%), and prostate. (7.3%) followed by stomach (5.6%). %)cancer. Notably, it also revealed that breast cancer rates are increasing in countries that previously had low breast cancer rates. In addition, breast cancer mortality rates for women in transition countries (15 per 100,000, respectively), despite significantly lower incidence in women in transition countries (29.7 and 55.9 per 100,000). And 12.8 people), which was even higher. ,Respectively). “Dramatic changes in lifestyle and construction environment affect the prevalence of breast cancer risk factors such as overweight, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, postponement of childbirth, reduced childbirth, and reduced breastfeeding. “The author of the report wrote. .. “The increased prevalence of these factors associated with social and economic transitions has led to convergence into the risk factor profiles of transitional countries, narrowing the international gap in breast cancer prevalence.” Regarding cancer deaths, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, with an estimated 1.8 million (18%) deaths, colorectal (9.4%), liver (8.3%), and stomach (7.7%). ), Breast cancer in women (6.9%). In transition countries, lung cancer mortality is three to four times higher than in transition countries. However, this pattern can change as tobacco usage changes. Going forward, the report predicts an estimated 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040, an increase of 47% worldwide from 2020. reference: Breast cancer in women exceeds the lungs as the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. news release. American Cancer Society. Published February 4, 2021. Accessed February 4, 2021. https: //www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/acs-fbc020221.php

