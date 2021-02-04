Minnesota Health Authorities Discourage Super Bowl Party





Minneapolis (AP) — Minnesota citizens considering a Super Bowl party should think again — state health officials advised Thursday, despite improving state coronavirus numbers.

“This year is probably not the year to have a Super Bowl party,” said Chris Elesmann, director of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health. “And fortunately, the Vikings aren’t in the Super Bowl, so you don’t have to feel sick, so it relieves some of the pressure.”

But ignoring that advice, fans gathering for the match between Kansas City and Tampa Bay on Sunday should at least wear masks and practice social distance, Eresman said in a briefing to reporters. It was. She also discouraged people from sharing chips, chicken wings, and other traditional Game Day foods, and suggested bringing their own snacks instead. In the same briefing, state epidemiologist Ruth Linfield said Minnesota recorded the second case of a Brazilian variant of the coronavirus. The patient was from the same household as the first household, Minneapolis-Cent. The Paul area, where the incident was reported on January 25, and both of them traveled to Brazil. They remain the only known US case of a Brazilian variant, she said. “It’s not surprising that we found another case, but it emphasizes the need for continued vigilance,” Linfield said. Officials at the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that mutations have not caused a recent surge in cases across the United States so far. However, experts said they were concerned that the effects of the variants were unclear and that they should have been more active in sequencing the virus early in the pandemic. The virus is constantly mutating. British varieties are highly contagious and are considered more deadly than the original varieties, but experts say Brazilian varieties may also be more contagious. According to Linfield, the number of known cases of British variants in Minnesota has increased to 16. Twelve of these cases were associated with overseas or domestic travel, while the other four were due to community expansion. 1 of 3 Anthony Souffle / AP Show more Reduce display 2 of 3 Jim Monet / ap Show more Reduce display 3 of 3 Jim Monet / ap Show more Reduce display She said four of the 16 were international travelers. The three have been to West Africa. One is the Dominican Republic. The fifth lived with one of those travelers. She said the other seven cases were related to domestic travel. The three have been to California. One to other US destinations. Three members of the family were also infected. According to the agency, 475,200 people in Minnesota had at least the first vaccination as of Tuesday, of which 128,694 had also received the second vaccination. According to Eresman, the state will receive another 83,825 doses next week. This has fallen from about 98,000 this week, and health commissioner Jan Malcolm has pointed out that it includes additional doses from one-time availability. Minnesota reported 1,410 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 465,176, 17 new deaths and a cumulative casualty of 6,251.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos