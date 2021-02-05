Studies suggest that newly discovered bacteria associated with the deadly chimpanzee disease may jump into humans.





Newly discovered bacteria associated with deadly diseases were first reported in the journal Nature Communications this week. Since 2005, about 56 endangered western chimpanzees have died of an unknown disease in the Takugama Reserve. Curiously, the disease only affected chimpanzees in the sanctuary. It began with chimpanzees suffering from neurological problems, vomiting and diarrhea. The chimpanzee staggered with a full stomach from good health. The illness died after treatment. read more An international research team investigating an unknown disease has named it “Popular Neurological and Gastrointestinal Syndrome” (ENGS). Currently, after five years of research, the disease is associated with Sarcinatroglodytae, a newly discovered bacterial species belonging to the genus Sarcina. (Pantroglodytes is the scientific name for chimpanzees, so it was so named by scientists.) So far, there were only two known species. One was found on the surface of grain seeds and in the soil, and the other was found on the stomachs of humans and animals, causing gastrointestinal problems similar to those seen in chimpanzees suffering. according to 2013 journal article, Bacteria are “involved in the development of gastric ulcer, emphysematous gastritis and gastric perforation”.To Emphysematous gastritis, Characterized by the presence of gas in the walls of the stomach, could be fatal. The disease has not been found in humans, but it can be transmitted because humans and chimpanzees share 98.8% of the genetic makeup. Researchers said, “One of the main causative agents of human malaria, Plasmodium falciparumIt was once thought to have co-evolved with humans, but it actually resulted from a recent zoonotic disease from the Western Gorilla. ” Other infectious diseases such as Ebola and HIV have reached humans through zoonotic diseases from apes. Dr. Tony Goldberg, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who co-authored the study, has led the study from the beginning. He said Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “There are very few pathogens that infect chimpanzees without infecting humans, and few pathogens that infect humans without infecting chimpanzees.” The study also points out that many of the questions surrounding chimpanzee ENGS cases remain a mystery. For example, the number of cases peaks in March each year, for unknown reasons. However, Dr. Goldberg added that, unlike Covid-19, the bacterium does not cause a pandemic and is not contagious.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos